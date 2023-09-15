Donald Glover's Planned 'Lando' TV Series Developed as Movie

Cover Images/Abby Grant Movie

A spin-off show centering on the 39-year-old actor's character in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' was first announced in 2020, but Donald's brother Stephen Glover has revealed that there's a change in the plans.

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover's planned "Lando" TV series is now being developed as a movie. The 39-year-old actor first played Lando Calrissian in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and it was announced in December 2020 that a spin-off show was in the works, but now the star's brother, Stephen Glover has revealed the project is now being developed for the big screen, though it is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers' strike.

Stephen, who is developing the project with his brother, told the "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast, "It's not even a show…the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it's kind of like telephone, all of the information." Lucasfilm then confirmed to Variety that the movie was being made instead of the TV series.

Donald previously insisted he wouldn't make a spin-off if the story wasn't right. He told GQ magazine in April, "I'm not interested in doing anything that is going to be a waste of my time or just a pay cheque. I would much rather spend time with people I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. 'Lando' is definitely somebody I'd like to hang out with. We're talking about it. That's as much as I can say."

Billy Dee Williams famously first played the space smuggler in 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back" and again in follow-up "Return of the Jedi", before reprising the role for a third time years later in 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Donald previously opened up about meeting the 86-year-old star before filming "Solo". He told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017, "I was like, I've always felt like this character could do this, and he represents this, and I kind of feel like he comes from here, and it's very obvious he has a lot of taste, so maybe he grew up seeing that from afar? Because I'm like that."

"Maybe he saw it from other planets and was like, ‘I want to be that.’ "He just let me ramble on and on, and then finally I was like, 'So, what do you think?' And he goes, 'Yeah, I don't know about all that. Just be charming,' " he continued.

