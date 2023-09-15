 

Ice Spice Surprises Herself With Her 'Thick' Curves in MTV VMAs Photo

After seeing a picture of her sharing an embrace with Taylor Swift at the 2023 Video Music Awards, the 'In Ha Mood' raptress admits to being unaware of how 'thick' she is.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice apparently doesn't know herself better. Being famous for her distinct physical appearance, including her curly orange hair, the hip-hop star has surprised herself with her thick curves following her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 23-year-old was caught off guard by her own figure when running into her photo from the Tuesday, September 12 event. In the image posted by a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, she shared an embrace with her "Karma" collaborator, Taylor Swift, inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the photo, Ice's assets are quite prominently featured as it captured her from the side while she donned a figure-hugging white dress with lacy cutout. Seeing the image, she couldn't help but comment, "damn i aint kno i was that thick hold on."

Her impressive assets aside, Ice came out as one of the winners at the 2023 MTV VMAs. She took home the Moonman award for Best New Artist, beating up GloRilla, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress and Renee Rapp for the fan-voted award.

"Y'all, thank you so much," she said in her acceptance speech. "Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot [USA] for making the best music with me."

The Bronx femcee added, "Shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. Shout-out to my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Shout-out the Bronx, period! Thank you guys, I love you so much!"

It marked her first MTV VMAs win. She was nominated in two other categories, Best Push Performance and Song of the Summer, at the same event, but lost both awards to other artists.

