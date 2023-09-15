 

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star, who won the Best Afrobeats award for her single collaboration with Rema, is spotted wearing a dark-colored brace on her right wrist following a recent hand surgery.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has traded her glam look for bare face following a star-studded event. Shortly after making an appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Only Murders in the Building" star was also seen wearing a brace around her wrist.

On Wednesday, September 13, the 31-year-old star could be seen wearing a dark-colored brace around her right wrist following a recent hand injury that needed a surgery. She was pictured holding her right arm while making her way out of a hotel in New York City. She also ditched her full makeup look and flaunted her natural appearance in the pictures.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer was spotted wearing an unbuttoned long-sleeved white shirt dress over a body fit sleeveless white tee. She also donned a pair of loose long white pants that came with a pocket on both of their sides.

  Editors' Pick

To complete her all-white comfortable get-up, Selena added a pair of white sneakers, hoop earrings, a necklace, a number of ear piercings and rings. She polished her fingernails in red and styled her long dark-colored hair into a braid with a white hair tie.

One day prior, Selena went all-out with her look when she hit the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. She looked stunning in her full makeup with smokey eyelids and a long red dress. Her gown came with red flowery lace all over it and an upper-thigh high slit on one of her legs. She also wore a pair of strappy matching open-toe high heels.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer accessorized her eye-catching get-up with a pair of silver earrings which had butterfly wings design. She also added a sparkling huge ring and bracelet in matching color and design to that of her earpieces.

Following the star-studded event which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Selena uploaded a series of photos from the night. One of the snaps captured her taking a selfie with her "Calm Down" collaborator Rema. The two won the Best Afrobeats award for their single collaboration. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Thank you SO much for voting! We are so grateful! @gettyentertainment and @vmas."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

Selena Gomez Vows to Never Be a 'Meme' Again After Her Reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs Nod Went Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's Shady Reaction to Chris Brown's Nomination Goes Viral

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Selena Gomez Celebrating After Hitting One Billion Mark on Spotify

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Selena Gomez Hugs Brooklyn Beckham Before Attending Beyonce Concert With Nicola Peltz

Latest News
'Big Brother 25' Recap: One Houseguest Evicted as Tension Rises
  • Sep 15, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Recap: One Houseguest Evicted as Tension Rises

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs
  • Sep 15, 2023

Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied
  • Sep 15, 2023

Reporter Reacts to Tory Lanez 'Profanely' Insulting Her After His Motion for Bail Was Denied

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager
  • Sep 15, 2023

Ryan Phillippe Proudly Celebrates His 'Longest' Sobriety Since He's Teenager

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash
  • Sep 15, 2023

Matthew McConaughey and Other Stars Cancel Appearance on 'Drew Barrymore Show' Amid Backlash

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces
  • Sep 15, 2023

Jonathan Majors Roasted After Video of Him Breaking Up Students' Fight Surfaces

Most Read
Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence
Celebrity

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Elon Musk's Baby Mama Grimes Slams His 'Chaotic Evil' Ex Amber Heard

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Kevin Costner Blasts Christine Baumgartner's 'Outrageous' Request for Him to Pay Her Legal Fees

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Irina Shayk Reunites With Tom Brady at His NYC Apartment After Steamy Bradley Cooper Vacation

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs

Emily Ratajkowski Nearly Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 MTV VMAs