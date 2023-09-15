Selena Gomez Trades Glam Look for Bare Face and Wrist Brace After MTV VMAs

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star, who won the Best Afrobeats award for her single collaboration with Rema, is spotted wearing a dark-colored brace on her right wrist following a recent hand surgery.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has traded her glam look for bare face following a star-studded event. Shortly after making an appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Only Murders in the Building" star was also seen wearing a brace around her wrist.

On Wednesday, September 13, the 31-year-old star could be seen wearing a dark-colored brace around her right wrist following a recent hand injury that needed a surgery. She was pictured holding her right arm while making her way out of a hotel in New York City. She also ditched her full makeup look and flaunted her natural appearance in the pictures.

The "Love You Like a Love Song" singer was spotted wearing an unbuttoned long-sleeved white shirt dress over a body fit sleeveless white tee. She also donned a pair of loose long white pants that came with a pocket on both of their sides.

To complete her all-white comfortable get-up, Selena added a pair of white sneakers, hoop earrings, a necklace, a number of ear piercings and rings. She polished her fingernails in red and styled her long dark-colored hair into a braid with a white hair tie.

One day prior, Selena went all-out with her look when she hit the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. She looked stunning in her full makeup with smokey eyelids and a long red dress. Her gown came with red flowery lace all over it and an upper-thigh high slit on one of her legs. She also wore a pair of strappy matching open-toe high heels.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer accessorized her eye-catching get-up with a pair of silver earrings which had butterfly wings design. She also added a sparkling huge ring and bracelet in matching color and design to that of her earpieces.

Following the star-studded event which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Selena uploaded a series of photos from the night. One of the snaps captured her taking a selfie with her "Calm Down" collaborator Rema. The two won the Best Afrobeats award for their single collaboration. Along with the snaps, she wrote in the caption of the post, "Thank you SO much for voting! We are so grateful! @gettyentertainment and @vmas."

