Sienna Miller Flaunts Baby Bump in Dramatic Outfit at London Fashion Week

The actress of 'The Lost City Of Z' attracts the eyes of attendees at the Vogue World Show with her stomach-baring white-and-black ensemble from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sienna Miller has shown off her baby bump in a dramatic outfit. Making an appearance at London Fashion Week, the actress of "The Lost City Of Z" attracted the attention of other attendees with her stunning look.

On Thursday, September 14, the 41-year-old star flaunted her growing stomach as she hit the red carpet at the Vogue World Show, taking place at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. In a picture making its rounds online, she was photographed striking a pose in an oversized white crop shirt that came with a plunging neckline. She kept the top's long sleeves rolled up slightly above her elbows.

The "American Sniper" actress paired her white top with a matching skirt in a billowing design. The skirt covered her waist down to her knees. She added a pair of black sheer tights and a black high heels to complete the black-and-white look. Keeping her accessories minimal, she donned a pair of huge golden pearl-drop earrings. For the hair, she parted her bangs in the middle to accentuate her blonde locks.

Sienna was later showered with praise for her jaw-dropping look in the outfit from Schiaparelli Haute Couture. In the comments section of an Instagram post featuring her photo from the event, one Instagram user exclaimed, "Sienna can do NO wrong in my eyes. She is so beautiful and can pull anything off." Similarly, another joined in, "Love this, she's so cute and the dress look fun but suit her mommy role."

A third, in the meantime, gushed over the "Anatomy of a Scandal" star, "You know what, LOVE, she's giving Mama goose but hot." A fourth marveled, "Loooove it!! Celebrating being a woman and motherhood is always in style," adding a red heart emoji.

Sienna's latest public appearance came a few weeks after she debuted her baby bump during a beach outing. On August 21, a number of photos from her getaway in Ibiza, Spain were released by PEOPLE. In the snaps, she proudly exposed her growing tummy in a brown bra top with two spaghetti straps and a pair of matching bikini bottoms.

Sienna is currently pregnant with her second child, her first with her 26-year-old boyfriend Oli Green. The two have been romantically linked since February 2022. She already has a daughter named Marlowe, whom she welcomed with her former fiance and actor Tom Sturridge in July 2012.

