Gigi Hadid's Older Sister Alana Debuts on NYFW Runway at Age 40

Forty-year-old Alana Hadid has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for the first time ever during the Elene Velez show in the Big Apple recently.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister Alana has debuted on New York Fashion Week catwalk aged 40. The model walked the runway in the Elene Velez show in a beige corset-style gown, accessorised with lace gloves and white knee-high boots, on Tuesday, September 12.

"Thank you @elenavelez for letting me wear your gorgeous creation and play in the mud with you last night. I'm so honored. What a masterpiece. Thank you to your amazing team Cc, @andrewcurwen @joe.van.o (and a special thank you @nadinematar for the perfect BTS and @hoybot I love you) (sic)," Alana gushed on Instagram while sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the big day.

Elene Velez commented back, "Thank you for bringing this wild evening to life."

Last month, Alana walked in Saks Potts' spring 2024 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week, and days before, she walked for Munthe. She told PEOPLE of making her debut in Denmark, "I said yes, as it's something that I've decided to do in my 40s - just say yes to a lot of things, and it was amazing. It was phenomenal."

The Hadid Eyewear co-owner has big aspirations. She said, "I think I found something else that I'm really passionate about in fashion, and it's exhilarating. I would love to do it all over the world."

Her supermodel siblings, Gigi, 28, and Bella, 26, have been so supportive of the fashion designer's move into modelling. Alana added, "We're a super supportive family of all the things that everyone's doing. We're always doing a million things, and we just support each other. They were like, 'You're going to kill it.' "

