NSYNC Offer Snippet of Their First Song in 20 Years

Justin Timberlake and co are back with a brand new song called 'Better Place' and the group offer a first listen to the track in a trailer for 'Trolls Band Together'.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC return with their first song in 20 years. The group's new tune, "Better Place", is featured in a trailer for forthcoming DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls Band Together", and comes after the band - Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone - reunited at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night, September 12.

Along with NSYNC's 1997 track "I Want You Back", a snippet of the song, which is available on September 29, can be heard in the trailer.

The third "Trolls" movie, which is due to hit cinemas on November 17, tells the story of couple Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake). Poppy discovers Branch was once part of a boyband, BroZone, with his four brothers.

This comes after NSYNC appeared together at the VMAs on Tuesday, 10 years after their final public performance at the awards show. They took to the stage to present the Best Pop award, which was one of the nine prizes Taylor Swift took home on the night.

JC told the crowd, "Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for 'Bye Bye Bye'. It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Chris added, "That award validated our hard work."

A visibly stunned Taylor, who admitted she had dolls of the group during her youth, asked the 'Tearin' Up My Heart' hitmakers what their plans are for the future. She said, "Are you doing something? What's gonna happen now? They're gonna do something and I need to know what it is."

But the quintet remained coy. She added, "You guys are pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it's too much."

It comes after JC, Lance, Chris and Joey briefly performed with Justin during a medley at the 2013 VMAs, as part of the singer winning the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award that night.

