 

Aaron Rodgers Asks for Prayers Amid Recovery After Tearing His Achilles

The New York Jets quarterback thanks fans for their support and asks them to continue keeping him in their prayers as he begins 'healing process' from his injury.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Aaron Rodgers feels "completely heartbroken" after his NFL season was confirmed to be over following an injury just four minutes into the campaign. The 39-year-old quarterback - who was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley - has promised to "rise yet again" after tearing his left Achilles in his debut for the New York Jets in New Jersey on Monday night, September 11, which has now put him out of action for rest of the season.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon," he wrote on Instagram.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again (sic)."

Despite Rodgers' injury less than five minutes into the game against the Buffalo Bills, the American football side still managed to win the game 22-16, which made Rodgers "proud." He added, "Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Following the injury, which occurred when the quarterback was taken down by a Bills linebacker, Rodgers underwent an MRI scan and it was confirmed he had torn his Achilles. Several stars wished Rodgers - who wears number eight for the Jets - well in his recovery.

"Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul wrote, "Sending love my friend! Rest up." San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle posted, "The game will miss you this year!" The NFL commented, "Get well soon, 8 (sic)."

