Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex has been given a new moniker, Amira Ngozi Lolo, when attending the annual sporting event along with her husband Prince Harry in Germany.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is moved by her new Nigerian nickname. The former "Suits" actress has accompanied her husband Prince Harry in Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games - which the 38-year-old royal founded in 2014 for sick, injured, and wounded service personnel and veterans - and she has been given a new moniker by the Nigerian team.

The couple were presented with a plaque from Nigeria's chief of defence and her new nickname is Amira Ngozi Lolo, as reported by HELLO! magazine. Amira is a warrior princess from a legend while Ngozi means "blessed" and Lolo translates to "royal wife."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with a number of competitors from the Nigerian team - marking the first time the nation has competed in the games - after the wheelchair basketball fixture on Wednesday, September 13.

Derek Cobbinah helped coordinate Nigeria's entry, and he revealed Meghan was "deeply touched" by her new nickname. Having discovered her own Nigerian heritage, Cobbinah revealed she is keen to visit the nation for a family trip. He told HELLO!, "She said she couldn't wait to visit Nigeria for her mum and the kids."

The bond was strong between the duke and duchess and the team, with one of them leading a chant of "Gbosas" - roughly translating to "kudos" - for the pair. Explaining the chant, Cobbinah explained that they were "welcoming" her into their Nigerian family. He added, "She's always welcome to visit Nigeria and other African countries."

Meghan had arrived late to the games, having missed the beginning of the tournament due to her commitments to children Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet. She said, "It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party."

"Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

"Getting milk shakes, doing school drop off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago. I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you. It is amazing, and I hear the week so far has been off to a good start - is that right?"

