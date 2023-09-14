 

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts With Lily Gladstone in New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

From director Martin Scorsese, the Western crime drama film stars the Oscar-winning actor who portrays a white man who is married to an Osage woman, played by Gladstone.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Apple TV+ and Paramount Pictures have unleashed a new trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon". From director Martin Scorsese, it stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of an influential local rancher (Robert De Niro), who is married to an Indigenous woman named Mollie (Lily Gladstone) who has inherited an oil fortune but at deathly costs.

Seemingly as part of his uncle's plot to gain control of the Osage's land, Ernest is introduced to Mollie and soon attraction sparks between the two. He is seen getting flirty with her during a ride and later making out with her in a car.

Amid the turmoil due to the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, trust issues arise between Ernest and Mollie. At the end of the trailer, De Niro's William Hale advises his nephew to pick a side and not to do things that he will regret, but it's apparently too late. "I ain't got nothing but regret," Ernest emotionally tells his uncle.

Based on David Grann's 2017 book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI", the Western crime drama film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and centers on the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

According to the official synopsis, "At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal."

Also starring Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion, "Killers of the Flower Moon" premiered last May at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it earned strong reviews. It will be released in theaters on October 20 and later stream on Apple on an unspecified date.

