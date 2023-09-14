 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Deny Marital Issue Rumors With PDA-Filled Appearance at Invictus Game
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen holding hands in a show of unity before warmly greeting fans who welcomed them into the sports arena in Dusseldorf .

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed on the PDA as they cheered along with fans at the Invictus Games in Germany. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen holding hands in a show of unity before warmly greeting fans who welcomed them into the sports arena in Dusseldorf on Wednesday, September 13.

It came after Meghan was reunited with Harry on Tuesday, September 12, after the couple spent almost a week apart until she joined him at a reception for 1,600 athletes and their friends and family. They were seen grinning and clapping after they took their seats at a basketball match between Ukraine and Australia, and got into the swing of the game by waving their arms from side to side with the crowd.

It marks the first time the pair were out on an official engagement together since New York in May. Meghan landed in Germany on Tuesday night and was photographed after being driven from an airport VIP lounge around 4pm local time.

The Duchess took to the stage at a reception for the Invictus Games, founded by former soldier Harry in 2014 as a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans, where she apologized for being "a little late to the party."

She said to had to make milkshakes and get her and Harry's two children Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, "settled down" before she could fly from their home in L.A. Harry and Meghan have been dogged by rumors, which sources have strongly denied, that their marriage is in trouble and they have been spending time apart.

The talk started after Meghan's lucrative "Archetypes" podcast ended along with her multi-million dollar deal with Spotify in June. Harry's green travel project Travalyst also made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

