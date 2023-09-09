Taylor Swift Revealed as Guest at Joey King's Star-Studded Wedding to Steven Piet in Spain

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Blank Space' singer appears to be one of the guests at the 'Kissing Booth' actress and 'The Act' director's intimate wedding ceremony which took place in Mallorca on September 2.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift appeared to have attended Joey King's star-studded wedding to director Steven Piet. Despite her busy schedule amid her "Eras Tour" concerts, the "Blank Space" singer became one of the guests invited to the nuptials of the "Kissing Booth" actress and her filmmaker husband.

The 33-year-old singer/songwriter's name was included in a guest list of 24-year-old Joey and 32-year-old Steven's intimate wedding ceremony which took place at La Fortaleza in Mallorca, Spain on September 2. This was revealed by one of Joey's friends and musician Robert Lowry.

A few days after the festivity, on Friday, September 9, Robert uploaded a series of photos including a snap of a guest list featuring Taylor's name in it. In the particular snap which he uploaded via Instagram, Taylor's name was handwritten in red below her brother Austin Swift's name. The list showed that Taylor and her brother were welcomed to sit in Table 15.

Robert removed the particular photo capturing the guest list from his post shortly after releasing it. Though so, a number of Taylor's fans noticed that the singer was among the other guests. In the comments section of the post, one fan in particular asked, "Why did you leak the taylor info and then delete it." Meanwhile, another exclaimed, "TAYLOR SWIFT OMG."

In addition to Taylor, Joey's pals and fellow famous stars were invited to the private nuptials. They included Taylor Zakhar-Perez, Patricia Arquette, AnnaSophia Robb, Phoebe Dynevor and Kaitlyn Dever. Director Thomas Kail and his Oscar winner wife Michelle Williams were also the guests.

About the wedding itself, Joey and Steven have thoroughly planned the special occasion. Speaking to Vogue about the preparation, Joey recalled, "We were looking for something unique and private and that felt grand yet intimate at the same time. We found La Fortaleza in Mallorca, and it feels like the Spanish version of 'The Great Gatsby'."

"It's historic without being dated," she went on to explain. "It felt timeless, the same way we feel about our love for each other. And finding it was all thanks to our wonderful wedding planners Alison Bryan Destinations, they nailed it and found us the venue of our dreams."

Joey and Steven, who worked as "The Act" actress and director respectively, met each other while they were working for the Hulu series which was released in 2019. A few years later, in February 2022, Steven proposed to Joey during their three-year anniversary trip to Joshua Tree in California.

About the engagement, Joey recounted to Vogue, "We went on a walk in the freezing-cold weather, and Steven described the surroundings as 'perfectly imperfect.' We stopped to take some photos together, and before I knew it, I was getting a tug on my jacket. I turned around, and Steven was on one knee. He said some of the most beautiful things, and we were both crying. We kept the news to ourselves for one day, just absorbing it together before we shared it with anyone."

