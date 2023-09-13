JoJo Siwa Praises Everleigh LaBrant Over 'Insanely Catchy' Song About Taylor Swift Despite Backlash

Instagram Music

After her fellow influencer was bombarded with criticisms over her newly-released song 'Like Taylor Swift', the YouTuber publicly shows her support to the 10-year-old content creator via social media.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa has come to Everleigh LaBrant's defense. Despite backlash that her fellow influencer received over her song about Taylor Swift, the YouTuber showered the 10-year-old content creator with praise and commended the single as "insanely catchy."

The 20-year-old star publicly showed her support to Everleigh. "First, this song is adorable (and insanely catchy)," she exclaimed in the caption of a video that she uploaded via TikTok on Friday, September 8. She went on to write, "And second… Bullying isn't cool."

"It's not funny, and it's not trendy, ever… especially when it's directed at a 10 year old and her first song by people much older than her. Some even adults," the "Kid in a Candy Store" singer continued. "If you've posted something knocking this, you should be embarrassed."

Jojo, who has made contents with Everleigh, her mother Savannah LaBrant and step-dad Cole LaBrant, further shared her candid thoughts by writing, "I also without a doubt can say that Everleigh is one of the kindest and hardest working kids I've ever had [the] joy of getting to be around and she absolutely deserves all the love [and] success she has."

In the same caption, Jojo reminded others, "Saying all of this with love… As the now 20 year old who once was the 10 year old growing up in front of the internet, I wanna say to anyone that's been saying negative things about this song or everleigh herself, lose your ego and grow up."

Along with it, Jojo uploaded a video documenting her singing along to Everleigh's debut song titled "Like Taylor Swift". She was filming herself while sitting in her car and dancing to the track. Over the clip, she noted, "To anyone who has said anything negative about this song … you need to calm down."

JoJo's defense came a few days after Everleigh started her career in the music industry by releasing her first song and its accompanying music video. On September 4, she unleashed "Like Taylor Swift" wherein she discusses moving to Tennessee and listening to Taylor's tracks. The song was criticized by social media users including one who said that the lyric was confusing.

On the song itself, Everleigh sings, "Every single dау all I wanna do iѕ this/ And dо іt like Taylor Swift/ Like a love story/ Like а dеar Јohn/ Like a bad bloоd/ Аnd kind of like our song." She adds, "Like I knew you were trоuble/ You bеlong with me/ Are you ready for it?/ Are уоu 22?/ Mаdе you shake it off/ Or look at what yоu made me do/ Nevеr grow up/ Never fіnd а lover/ Sparkѕ fly, fifteеn/ Can I get a cruel summer?"

You can share this post!