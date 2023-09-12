 

Prince Harry Scores Zero Goal in Penalty Shoot-Out at Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex loses penalty shoot-out against German defence minister Boris Pistorius in a fun competition while he's in the country to kick off his annual sporting event.

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry was unable to score in a televised penalty shoot-out competition over the weekend. The Duke of Sussex joined German defence minister Boris Pistorius on ZDF to promote the Invictus Games, which are taking place in Dusseldorf, and the pair went head-to-head in a fun contest, but the 38-year-old royal failed to hit the target at all.

"What happens for zero?" Harry asked before the competition began. The host told him, "You have to wear a German jersey," prompting laughter and applause in the studio.

When he's told he had to start, he asked, "Why do I have to go first? Anyone else want to go first." To more laughter, he was told, "Because you're Prince Harry." The reluctant royal stepped up to the playing area and playfully told the cameraman, "You might want to move from there."

After coming close on his three attempts, Boris then stepped up and hit two balls into the target. Both Harry and the minister missed their second round of shots.

  Editors' Pick

A joint team comprising Invictus Games' Angelo Anderson and Jens Niemeyer also failed to score.

Taking the result in good spirits, Harry joked the politician could find himself a new career. He quipped, "Is that the new soccer coach for Germany? You can do that on the side. The man for all occasions so to speak."

As there wasn't a Germany shirt in the studio, the hosts borrowed a scarf from a fan of Mainz 05 - the team where Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp began his coaching career - and urged the prince to put it on. Harry first asked, "Am I going to get in trouble for wearing this?" He then smiled broadly as he donned the scarf and was told, "It looks good on you Prince Harry."

During an interview on the show, Harry - who has Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex - admitted establishing the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and wounded military personnel and veterans, had been a "lifeline" for him.

The former soldier said, "To be honest with you, setting up the Invictus Games was a bit of a lifeline for me. I didn't realise it at first but being in this community, hearing a lot of stories, there were a lot of similarities."

