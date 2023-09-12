 

Martin Short Defended by Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, John Cusack After Critic Calls Him 'Unfunny'

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor has received loads of support from fellow actors on social media after he was branded 'annoying' and 'desperately unfunny.'

  • Sep 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill, and John Cusack have spoken out to defend Martin Short after he was branded "desperately unfunny." The "Only Murders in the Building" actor became the subject of an op-ed from Slate, titled "Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short", which argued his "over-the-top characters" over the years have been "unbelievably annoying" and claimed his so-called "schtick" over his five-decade career was "exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny."

A number of stars are quick to repond on X, formerly Twitter, to insist the "Father of the Bride" star is a "genius." "Martin Short is a comedic genius. End o story," Ben posted.

"Star Wars" actor Mark shared a selection of Martin's past roles along with the caption, "Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash, He is HILARIOUS." John highlighted one of Martin's sketches from his stint at Second City Television, writing, "Mr. Rodgers boxing match is my fav (sic)."

"Succession" actress J. Smith Cameron insisted the article had actually been a "valentine in spite of itself." She wrote, "The infamous Martin Short article is filled with clips or references to characters that the writer finds annoying somehow, but are so entertaining that the article is a valentine in spite of itself. The clips left me helpless with laughter; I came away with more appreciation of Martin Short than ever."

Jerry O'Connell recalled a childhood meeting with the 73-year-old star. He posted, "When I was a kid, I walked up to Martin Short and told him I loved Three Amigos. He could not have been kinder to this annoying kid. I think about that exchange a lot."

Martin has yet to comment on the article.

