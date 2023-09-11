Amy Robach Furious She and T.J. Holmes Were Banned From Robin Roberts' Wedding After Affair Scandal

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The former 'Good Morning America' anchor is reportedly upset that her former colleague did not invite the couple to her nuptials to Amber Laign over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Amy Robach missed out Robin Roberts (II) and Amber Laign's wedding and she's reportedly not happy about it. The currently unemployed TV reporter and her boyfriend T.J. Holmes were reportedly excluded from the guest list following their affair scandal.

"Amy and T.J. are not invited, and Amy is furious about it," a source told The Sun before the weekend ceremony. The Sun said of Amy and Robin's friendship before news of Amy and T.J.'s relationship broke, "She and Robin were far more than work colleagues, they shared a deep friendship."

The friction between Amy and Robin reportedly stemmed from the latter's reaction in the wake of the affair scandal that jeopardized Amy and T.J.'s career on ABC. "When their scandal came out, Robin could have gone to bat for them- she had the power to do that and they thought she would," the so-called insider said.

"Robin had the power to save Amy and TJ, she is that powerful at ABC, and she didn't," the source claimed. "She could have made the case that despite everything they are two consenting adults, and they were separated, but she chose not to."

But Robin allegedly had her own reason to exclude Amy and T.J. from her nuptials. "She isn't inviting people because she has to," the source said, adding that the 62-year-old keeps a very tight and trusted circle of friends.

Prior to this, Amy and Robin were close friends. They grew close after Robin told Amy to get a mammogram on live TV in 2013 that could save her life and it did. Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks after the examination.

"Amy and Robin were incredibly close. Amy and Lara [Spencer] would compete for Robin's attention, and Robin loved it," the source spilled.

Robin and Amber got hitched on Friday, September 8 after 18 years together. Sharing the happy news via Instagram, they posted on the Instagram account they run for their beloved dog Lil Man Lukas, "My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!" along with a photo of the pooch sitting on a bench wearing a bow tie.

