Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Seventeen-year-old Kingston reportedly turns to his famous mom and stepdad Blake Shelton as the teenage boy considers pursuing a career in the music industry.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani is hopeful that her eldest son can make it as a pop star. The 53-year-old singer's son Kingston, 17, recently joined his country singer stepdad Blake Shelton on stage and she is now guiding him as he considers a pop career and has a "heap of musical talent."

"Gwen and Blake want Kingston to not take things ultra seriously. But there's hope that he can make it to the top. Gwen has always known he has a heap of musical talent," a source told this week's edition of Star magazine.

"She used to joke he was a superstar in the making. He's looking to his mom and Blake for advice with his playing technique, how he carries himself and the types of songs that suit his abilities!"

Earlier this year, the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker travelled to the UK to support Pink on tour and brought her brood along with her, sons Kingston, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, whose dad is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, Gwen's ex-husband.

Although she was proud that her boys got to see her on stage, Gwen accepts that they will always see her as "just mom." During an appearance on UK TV show "Lorraine", when Gwen was asked if they think she is the "coolest mom", she replied, "Absolutely not! They're just like, 'Oh, that's my mom' I think that they love me. I love them. They're here in London actually."

"They're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!' It's been so long since we've all been here with the pandemic and everything going on, it feels like time has just fast-forwarded."

