Artist of the Week: Burna Boy

With his latest studio offering, the 'For My Hand' hitmaker establishes himself as a true musical force as he becomes the first international Afrobeats artist to top the UK albums chart.

Sep 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Burna Boy has been making waves in the music industry with his unique sound and undeniable talent. In August, he released his highly anticipated seventh studio album, "I Told Them…". The album cover featured a bold message that said, "DON'T COMPLAIN. DON'T EXPLAIN. JUST BELIEVE." This message perfectly encapsulates Burna Boy's approach to his music and his outlook on life.

He said of his new album, "It kind of showed me exactly the way I wanted to express what I was feeling and what my unit was feeling. The spirit of my unit. Just put that in because this is every day. This is a side that people don't really get to see because I don't really care for anyone to see. I have fun with it like this. But I felt like this time, this is a way..."

With the record, Burna Boy made history by becoming the first international Afrobeats artist to top the UK albums chart. This achievement solidified his status as a global force in the music industry and brought more attention to the Afrobeats genre as a whole. He also ruled the UK R&B Albums chart, further showcasing his versatility and appeal to diverse audiences.

In addition to his success in the UK, Burna Boy's album reached No. 2 on the Billboard US World Albums chart. This accomplishment further cemented his position as a dominant force in the international music scene. Furthermore, it reached No. 31 on the prestigious Billboard Hot 200, further solidifying Burna Boy's status as a globally recognized artist.

Burna Boy's unique sound and style have made him a favorite among music lovers around the world. His ability to blend different genres and infuse his Nigerian roots into his music sets him apart from his peers. With his recent accomplishments and continued success, it's clear that Burna Boy is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

