 

Jessica Simpson Never Felt 'More Supported' Until She Met Eric Johnson

The 'A Public Affair' singer gushes over her husband ahead of their 10th anniversary and explains how her life has changed for the better since she met the footballer.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson never felt "more supported" until she met Eric Johnson. The 43-year-old pop singer - who was previously married to 98 Degrees star Nick Lachey from 2002 until 2006 - tied the knot with footballer Eric, also 43, in 2014 and explained that it feels "nuts" that they are approaching their 10th anniversary.

"It's nuts. My life before him, I had a blast. But once I met Eric, I feel like it was just more nurtured. Everything was more supported," she told this week's edition of People magazine when asked how it feels to be approaching the milestone.

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker - who has Maxi, 11, Ace, 10, and four-year-old Birdie with Eric - also has eight dogs at home and explained that it is her eldest daughter who is "obsessed" with their canine companions because she wanted to be a vet when she was little.

She said, "It's really my oldest daughter who is obsessed. When she was 5, she wanted to be a vet, so she started asking Santa Claus for a dog eight years ago. That's why we have eight dogs!"

The former reality star recently revealed that she is "in denial" over the fact that one of her children walked in on her having sex with Eric. She told Access Hollywood, "Yeah it has [happened] but I think we're in denial about it as is the child."

"It's not really been something that [they've] talked about. Although I have just have to fill my middle child in certain things but he luckily, he hasn't walked in. I think he would stand there and be like, 'What are you doing?' He would literally talk to us."

