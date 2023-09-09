Britney Spears Drops F-Bomb While Declaring Her Single Status

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Sometimes' hitmaker is dancing to Madonna's single 'I'm Addicted' while proclaiming that she is 'single as f***' after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from her.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has said that she is "single as f***." The 41-year-old pop superstar married Sam Asghari in June 2022 but he filed for divorce in August and now she has taken to social media to declare her status as she danced around to Madonna hit "I'm Addicted".

"SINGLE SOON??? Single as f**k!!!" she captioned the Instagram post in an apparent reference to Selena Gomez's new single.

The "...Baby One More Time" hitmaker - who also has Jayden, 18, and Sean, 17 with ex-husband Kevin Federline - has since deleted the post, but it comes just days after she was said to be "relieved" that her child support payments were due to come to an end later this month.

Since she spits from 29-year-old fitness instructor Sam, the "Toxic" singer has been making the most of her new single life in Mexico and has been seen horseback riding while topless and getting new tattoos.

Britney addressed the break-up with her 42.1 million Instagram followers shortly after the news broke, writing, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!!"

Sam also released his own statement which read, "After six years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold on to the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

In the wake of the separation, Sam has unfollowed Britney across social media.

