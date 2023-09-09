 

Olivia Rodrigo Dragged for Allegedly Copying Miley Cyrus' 'Start All Over' on New Song

Music

Soon after Olivia debuted her new album 'Guts' which includes the track titled 'All-American B***h', many note the similarity between the new song and Miley's 2008 track.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo cannot please everyone with the release of her new album. While her fans couldn't be happier after she dropped "Guts" on Friday, September 8, she has been inundated with allegation that she ripped off another artist's song.

The 12-track album features a new song titled "All-American B***h" which serves as the opening track. Upon hearing the song, many could not help but note the similarity between the tune and Miley Cyrus' 2008 song "Start All Over".

They quickly took to social media to slam the 20-year-old Grammy winner. "Olivia does everything ever tried before and yet people call her music classic and masterpiece when it's stealing and sounds exactly the same as sour let's be fr," one of the critics said, as another called her "so overrated."

A third dubbed Olivia "queen of copying," while a fourth social media user wondered, "can this girl not copy someone for once." Another added, "Everyone defending her is just a super fan and doesn't want to admit they sound exactly the same."

Trying to explain the similarity, another person said, "Yeah it sounds kind of similar but this is a very common progression in music. This is not a sample nor is stealing." One other agreed as saying, "Is the same style, of course it's gonna sound similar."

Hitting back at the critics, someone wrote, "some of you need to get a job." Another fan defended Olivia as saying, "Up next: how dare olivia inhale air the same way as certain artists."

This isn't the first time Olivia is alleged to have copied Miley's song. When she released "Vampire", which is also lifted off "Guts", many claimed that the song sounds like the "Hannah Montana" alum's "See You Again".

Olivia recently expressed her mixed feelings after releasing her second studio album "Guts". She wrote in a journal entry shared online for fans to read, "I feel so many feelings. I feel excited, nervous, proud, but mostly I feel so grateful. I feel grateful for everyone on my team who believes in me and supports me so unwaveringly. I feel so immensely grateful for everyone who has so generously supported me over the past few years. Thank you to everyone who has listened and streamed and been sooo kind. I owe so much to you guys and I really hope you gid these new songs."

