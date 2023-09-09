 

Cardi B Insists She's 'Very Shy' Despite Her Raunchy Persona

Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' femcee talks about teaming up with Megan Thee Stallion and reveals how her collaborator helped her relax as she compares their personalities.

  • Sep 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B insists she's a "very shy" person. The 30-year-old rap star - whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar - is famous for her outrageous stage persona and raunchy lyrics but as she teams up with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion for new single "Bongos", she admitted that she is the more "serious" one of the two.

"I feel like people just think that I'm like, 'rawr, rawr, rawr' but I'm very like, more shy. I'm very shy. Like I even be shy with Megan and she be like 'Girl! stop!'. Also, when it comes to me and Megan, I'm the more serious one," she told ETCanada.

The "I Like It" hitmaker went on to add that Megan is always telling her to be more "optimistic" in general and helps her relax when she is feeling "tense" over a project. She said, "I'm like, 'Okay, we got to get this together.' And she's always like, 'Girl! This is great. You got to be optimistic, Cardi.' She's very optimistic and she makes me more relaxed because I'm always tense."

Cardi - who has also worked with Megan on megahit single "WAP" - explained that she and her fellow music star try "really hard" to on any song they work together on and try to collaborate on every element of a track.

She said, "Every single time that me and Megan do a song together, we put really hard work [into it]. Like, I bust my a*s and she bust her a**. We get together, we think of the video, we think creative, we think how we gonna look… We always work together on looks and choreography. We love choreography."

