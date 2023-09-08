 

King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth's 'Devoted Service' on Her Death Anniversary

King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth's 'Devoted Service' on Her Death Anniversary
Instagram
Celebrity

Marking one year since the late monarch passed away aged 96 in September 2022, King Charles shares a previously-unseen photograph of his mother along with a touching message.

  • Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - King Charles has paid tribute to the "devoted service" of Queen Elizabeth on the anniversary of his mother's death. The 74-year-old king has marked one year since the monarch passed away aged 96 by releasing a photograph previously unseen by the public, which was taken by late legendary photographer Cecil Beaton in 1968, accompanied by a touching message of reflection.

Charles said in the message, "In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty's death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us."

The king went on to express his gratitude for the "love and support" he and wife Queen Camilla have experienced over the years as they have taken on their new roles. He added, "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

  Editors' Pick

The king and queen had originally planned to mark the anniversary in "quiet contemplation" at home in Scotland, but in recent weeks had a change of heart after being "deeply touched" by the public wave of grief in response to Elizabeth's death.

They opted not to return to their own Birkhall home on the Balmoral estate on Thursday, September 7 night, but instead stayed at the castle itself, where the queen died during her annual summer break in Scotland, and plan to stay there on Friday, September 8 night too. A source told MailOnline, "I think it will be of comfort to be surrounded by so much that was familiar to her."

Another insider explained the couple will "balance between reflecting properly on the public nature of the moment but finding the space for privacy to reflect in private."

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will commemorate the life of the queen at St David's Cathedral in Wales, with a source explaining it was important to Prince William and his wife Catherine to be in the country to honor their new titles and the bond Elizabeth had with the Welsh nation.

A 41-gun salute will be fired at midday in London's Hyde Park on the order of Captain Amy Cooper, who was the lead rider in the procession that carried the queen's coffin to lie in state at Westminster Hall. At the Tower of London, the Honourable Artillery Company will carry out at 62-gun salute, and at 1pm, the bells will ring at Westminster Abbey to mark Charles' accession to the throne.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Excited' and 'Nervous' After 'GUTS' Release

'90 Day Fiance' Star Paul Staehle Breaks Silence After Reportedly Going Missing in Brazil
Related Posts
King Charles Directs His Anger at Royal Guard as He Gets Irritated When Hosting President Joe Biden

King Charles Directs His Anger at Royal Guard as He Gets Irritated When Hosting President Joe Biden

King Charles to Meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle After Skipping Coronation

King Charles to Meet Joe Biden at Windsor Castle After Skipping Coronation

King Charles Hopes His Grandchildren Don't Make 'Mistakes' Like He Did in Personal Life

King Charles Hopes His Grandchildren Don't Make 'Mistakes' Like He Did in Personal Life

King Charles Doesn't Like Living at Buckingham Palace

King Charles Doesn't Like Living at Buckingham Palace

Latest News
Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Excited' and 'Nervous' After 'GUTS' Release
  • Sep 08, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Excited' and 'Nervous' After 'GUTS' Release

King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth's 'Devoted Service' on Her Death Anniversary
  • Sep 08, 2023

King Charles Recalls Queen Elizabeth's 'Devoted Service' on Her Death Anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian 'Scared' Ahead of 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'
  • Sep 08, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian 'Scared' Ahead of 'Urgent Fetal Surgery'

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Jag and Red in Jeopardy Following Epic Betrayal
  • Sep 08, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Jag and Red in Jeopardy Following Epic Betrayal

David Beckham Hides to Surprise Marc Anthony at Singer's Walk of Fame Ceremony
  • Sep 08, 2023

David Beckham Hides to Surprise Marc Anthony at Singer's Walk of Fame Ceremony

A$AP Rocky Cuts Short Speech at Harlem Fashion Row's Awards Due to Pee Emergency
  • Sep 08, 2023

A$AP Rocky Cuts Short Speech at Harlem Fashion Row's Awards Due to Pee Emergency

Most Read
Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
Celebrity

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancee Offended by Remark Trump Is Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Files Restraining Order Against Mom After Son Jace Went Missing

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Dionne Warwick Wants to Speak to 'Young Man' Elon Musk Over Plan to Remove Blocking Feature on X

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Partying in Cabo Amid Divorce

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Tucker Carlson Under Fire for Interview With Con-Artist Making Explosive Allegations Against Obama

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

Tyrese Gibson Rips 'Gold Digger' Ex-Wife Samantha in New Post

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack

'Desperate' Kendra Wilkinson Hospitalized Due to Panic Attack