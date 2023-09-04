Prince Harry Looks Unimpressed at Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Concert With Meghan Markle

Cover Images/Instagram/Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Music

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were among the attendees at Beyonce Knowles' "Renaissance" tour stop at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Friday night, September 1. While the Duchess of Sussex seemed to have the best night of her life, it wasn't the case for her husband.

In a photo from the night, the Duke of Sussex appeared to look "bored." The 38-year-old British prince could be seen staring into the distance with a stoic expression. He also had his hands in his pockets.

Prince Harry appeared to look 'bored' at Beyonce's concert.

At one point, Harry was also pictured checking his phone. As for Meghan, the mom of two totally enjoyed the show as she was dancing to Queen Bey's hits alongside her mom Doria Ragland.

Harry was pictured putting his attention at his phone at Beyonce's concert.

For the show, Harry donned a gray T-shirt underneath a matching outer that he paired with white pants. Meghan and the rest of their entourage, meanwhile, got Beyonce's birthday request as they stepped out in silver outfits. The former star of "Suits" opted for a white sleeveless top and a sequined skirt for the fun-filled night.

Upon catching wind of the pictures, one Internet user joked that Harry looked as if he was "being held hostage" during the show. Another said that he appeared "positively bored out of his skull."

A third person, meanwhile, wrote, "Harry, the most miserable man to ever watch a Beyonce gig. Clearly in a foul mood and doesn't care who sees it." One other noted, "Dude looked miserable."

Some others defended Harry with one saying, "I need someone to tell me if Jay-Z smiles and jumps around for the duration of every Beyonce concert. You peeps need to stop analy[z]ing every single thing Harry does." Another called it "admirable" and "sweet" of Harry to go out and celebrate Doria's birthday, which falls so close to the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

