Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor Scolded During 'Star Wars' Lightsaber Fight Scene

The 'Taken' actor remembers how his excitement when getting his hands on the iconic 'Star Wars' weapon had ruined his action scenes with Ewan McGregor.

Sep 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor were admonished by "Star Wars" boss George Lucas for making lightsaber noises during a fight scene. The actors both starred in Lucas' prequel movie "Star Wars, Episode I - The Phantom Menace" and Neeson has revealed the pair were very excited to get their hands on the iconic sci-fi franchise's weapons for a battle sequence - but their enthusiastic noises irked the director.

"The first time I actually had to pull the lightsaber and there's just a handle and a bit of alumina tube with green tape - mine was green because I'm Irish, Irish Jedi - and Ewan's was red or something," the actor explained on the "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast.

"So the first time we got to pull them at the start of a little fight. We both automatically went and action [made light sabre sound effect noises] … George said let's cut that. Boys we can add that [noise] in later ... Of course we knew that."

Neeson also opened up about working with characters who were added in later via CGI and recalls a candid conversation with the woman who was doing his make-up.

He said, "I was supposed to being doing this scene with [Watto], a little flying monster. I didn't know what this thing was going to look like so I'm acting to a guy with a stick a ... tennis ball on top which will eventually be this little monster."

"I'm in the makeup chair, and the lady says, 'I did see a mock-up of the wee monster, and you could be a monkey smoking a pipe and no one is going to be looking at you.' And I had a lot of lines to say … to this tennis ball. And when you see the scene it's amazing."

During the podcast Neeson - who played Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn - revealed he isn't approached by "Star Wars" fans for autographs very often and complained the franchise has been "diluted" by spin-offs.

He said, "Not all the time [I'm approached by 'Star Wars' fans] I mean it is a cult. There's so many movies and spin-offs now I think it's diluting the whole thing. That's my personal thing. Occasionally there's kids after a 'Star Wars' autograph and I don't want to give autographs at the airport. Oh but it's not the kid, it's the grandfather, there he is - or the dad. They become 11 year olds."

