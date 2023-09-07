 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle House Hunting in Malibu

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, Santa Barbara with their two children, are reportedly considering a move to the glitzy beach city in California.

  Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to the glitzy beach city of Malibu, California. The royals and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, currently live around 70 miles north in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, Santa Barbara in a $14.7 million home which they bought in 2020 but now TMZ reports the pair could be swapping their nine-bedroom mansion for a secluded spot closer to Los Angeles.

The website reports the couple headed to Malibu during the Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, to tour a plot of land which is on the market for $8 million with already approved to build a large home there. The swimming pool has already been built and the foundation has been laid for the main house with a construction crew in place working on the build.

According to the outlet, construction costs could come in at around $10 million on top of the $8 million for the land. Sources have told TMZ the Duke and Duchess are considering selling their current home and moving to Malibu "full-time" because it's closer to the city of Los Angeles but would still offer them plenty of privacy as the plans for the house include a gate and a long driveway.

Harry and Meghan bought their first home in California in 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family. Their current neighbors include TV titans Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

News of the their potential move comes amid reports former "Suits" star Meghan is considering a return to acting as well as possibly reactivating her lifestyle brand The Tig. A source told Life and Style, "She'd gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind the scenes in Hollywood with Harry. But now that's all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she's actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers. Harry is 100 per cent supportive of all of it. Acting is what Meghan knows and what she's always loved."

