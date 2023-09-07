 

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Challenge When Writing Second Album 'GUTS'

Interview Magazine
The 20-year-old 'traitor' hitmaker admits that she found writing her upcoming second album a challenge as she wants to keep making 'relatable' songs for her fans.

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo always thinks about her dramatic rise to fame. The 20-year-old pop star, who became known around the world with the success of her viral hit "drivers license" in 2020 and later topped the charts with her debut album "SOUR", admitted she found writing her upcoming second album "GUTS" a challenge because her life is "so different" this time round.

She told Interview Magazine, "F**k. I think about that all the time." The singer continued, "There's a sort of wide-eyed innocence to the first album that lots of people picked up on, and I kind of freaked out this time being like, 'Oh my god, I don't have this 17-year-old heartbreak that everyone's had. My life is different now.' "

The "vampire" hitmaker went on to explain that since finding fame, she has realised she is "not that special" and that all of her "problems" have simply been experienced in a different environment to most. She added, "This sounds weird to say, but I think over time, I've realised that I'm really not that special. My life is just so-I was home-schooled and all of this stuff happened in my career, but then I really boiled my problems down and I'm like, 'Oh, they're just 19-year-old, 20-year-old problems in a different environment.' "

"If you speak honestly about any experience, then someone is going to find truth in it. I was so nervous to put out this song, especially the line, 'fame f**ked.' I love that line. I played it for a few people, and they're like. That's really unrelatable," the chart-topping songtress added. "You can't write songs about that. I think you have to be wary about writing songs about fame. A lot of the time people don't want to hear about that. But fame is more accessible than it has ever been.

