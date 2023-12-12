 

Noel Gallagher Re-Recording Oasis Classics

The former Oasis member is joined by his current band High Flying Birds at the Abbey Road Studios to re-record his old band's songs 'Going Nowhere' and 'The Masterplan'.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Noel Gallagher has put out new renditions of Oasis classics "Going Nowhere" and "The Masterplan". The legendary Britpop group's former guitarist and songwriter and his High Flying Birds visited hallowed Abbey Road Studios to re-record the orchestral tunes.

Noel, 56, originally performed lead vocals in the place of frontman and estranged sibling Liam Gallagher, 51, on the pair of tunes.

"Going Nowhere" was released as a B-side to "Stand by Me" in 1998 and was featured on the B-side compilation album "The Masterplan". The collection was re-released to mark its 25th anniversary and re-entered the UK Official Albums Chart at No. 2 in November.

Noel has often admitted he regrets "The Masterplan" not being a single as it's the "best song" he's ever penned. He previously told Music Week, "The singles had to have three B-sides and I was always coming up two songs short."

"I remember writing The Masterplan at home in Camden and then going to Maison Rouge [Studios] in Fulham the next day and playing it on an acoustic guitar to silence. I'd write The Masterplan, Talk Tonight or Half The World Away and nobody would say, 'Do you want to hold that back?' It's only as the years have gone along that I've realised that was mental. But we were all mad in the '90s - Alan McGee was off his [face] and he was running the label."

Noel will be performing Oasis classics alongside his solo works at various concerts next year. He and High Flying Birds are due at Wigan's Robin Park (July 18), London's Alexandra Palace Park (July 20), as well as Cardiff Castle (July 17), and Halifax's The Piece Hall (August 1).

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher is set to return to the studio to make his next solo album. The rocker narrowly missed the No.1 spot with his fourth High Flying Birds record "Council Skies" in June, but will be hoping to land the top spot with his next studio effort, which he says he's going to start recording the New Year after banking enough tunes to fill two albums.

He was recently quoted by The Sun as saying, "I've had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more. In the pandemic there was nothing to do all day so I just wrote songs. There's another two albums-worth of material there. I think I'm going to be back in the studio in January, so we'll see where it goes from there."

