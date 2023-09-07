Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

When reflecting on his sobriety journey, the Roc Nation signee informs his social media followers that he's 'building the best version of myself brick by brick, day by day, moment by moment.'

AceShowbiz - Vic Mensa has celebrated another milestone in his sobriety journey. Having been sober for two years, the "Reverse" rapper marked the special moment by sharing a reflective post on his Instagram page.



On Monday, September 4, the 30-year-old unleashed several photos of him working out. One of the snaps featured his trainer, Kofi Hughes. He began his caption by writing, "2 Years Sober. In many ways i would liken it to running up hill - at first it is difficult, but after time your strength increases, your endurance increases."

"Two years i've been raw dogging life. I've had to learn how to face my emotions head on, nowhere to run to, nothing to hide behind," he added. "I have thought a lot about the difference between fun and joy. Many of the things I've always done in the pursuit of fun didn't actually bring me joy, were actually antithetical to the pursuit of joy."

"I'm at a point where if an action is not actively furthering my goals, professionally, mentally, spiritually, physically... it doesn't have a place in my life right now," the emcee, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, continued. "I've gotten used to saying no. N***as know i might show up to the club for 6.3 minutes but more likely not at all.

Vic went on to inform his online devotees, "I'm building the best version of myself brick by brick, day by day, moment by moment." The Roc Nation signee then conlcuded his message, "Everyone doesn't have to see it, they don't have to honor it, but i promise you, by the time im done they will respect it."

