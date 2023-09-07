 

Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

When reflecting on his sobriety journey, the Roc Nation signee informs his social media followers that he's 'building the best version of myself brick by brick, day by day, moment by moment.'

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Vic Mensa has celebrated another milestone in his sobriety journey. Having been sober for two years, the "Reverse" rapper marked the special moment by sharing a reflective post on his Instagram page.

On Monday, September 4, the 30-year-old unleashed several photos of him working out. One of the snaps featured his trainer, Kofi Hughes. He began his caption by writing, "2 Years Sober. In many ways i would liken it to running up hill - at first it is difficult, but after time your strength increases, your endurance increases."

"Two years i've been raw dogging life. I've had to learn how to face my emotions head on, nowhere to run to, nothing to hide behind," he added. "I have thought a lot about the difference between fun and joy. Many of the things I've always done in the pursuit of fun didn't actually bring me joy, were actually antithetical to the pursuit of joy."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm at a point where if an action is not actively furthering my goals, professionally, mentally, spiritually, physically... it doesn't have a place in my life right now," the emcee, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, continued. "I've gotten used to saying no. N***as know i might show up to the club for 6.3 minutes but more likely not at all.

Vic went on to inform his online devotees, "I'm building the best version of myself brick by brick, day by day, moment by moment." The Roc Nation signee then conlcuded his message, "Everyone doesn't have to see it, they don't have to honor it, but i promise you, by the time im done they will respect it."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Maya Hawke Playfully Trolls Dad Ethan Hawke for Trying to Flirt With Rihanna

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson
Related Posts
Vic Mensa Regrets Dissing Drake, Admits It's a 'Big Mistake' on 15-Minute Freestyle

Vic Mensa Regrets Dissing Drake, Admits It's a 'Big Mistake' on 15-Minute Freestyle

Vic Mensa Expresses Excitement After Being Released From Jail Following Drug Arrest at Airport

Vic Mensa Expresses Excitement After Being Released From Jail Following Drug Arrest at Airport

Vic Mensa Arrested on Felony Drug Charge as He Carries 'Illegal' Narcotics in His Luggage

Vic Mensa Arrested on Felony Drug Charge as He Carries 'Illegal' Narcotics in His Luggage

Vic Mensa Busted for Possession of Brass Knuckles in California

Vic Mensa Busted for Possession of Brass Knuckles in California

Latest News
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Living Separately for Months Before His Divorce Filing
  • Sep 07, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Living Separately for Months Before His Divorce Filing

Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post
  • Sep 07, 2023

Vic Mensa Marks Two Years of Sobriety With Reflective Post

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson
  • Sep 07, 2023

Solange's Son Julez Reportedly Dating Controversial Model Arabian McWilson

Maya Hawke Playfully Trolls Dad Ethan Hawke for Trying to Flirt With Rihanna
  • Sep 07, 2023

Maya Hawke Playfully Trolls Dad Ethan Hawke for Trying to Flirt With Rihanna

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW
  • Sep 07, 2023

Julia Fox Turns Head in Nothing But Chain Bodysuit at NYFW

Chase Chrisley Won't Reconcile With Emmy Medders After Getting Engaged 'Too Soon'
  • Sep 07, 2023

Chase Chrisley Won't Reconcile With Emmy Medders After Getting Engaged 'Too Soon'

Most Read
Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Celebrity

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Naomi Watts Worried Billy Crudup Was Turned Off by Her Menopause Patches During Their Romp

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Jennifer Lopez Praised After Showing Off Curves in New Sultry Photos

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Guy Fieri Saddened by Death of His 'Brutha' Steve Harwell

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Sharon Osbourne Reacts to Son Comparing Her to Car Due to Her Plastic Surgery Needs

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Taylor Swift Allegedly Dating Another Actor After Matty Healy Split

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Britney Spears Says No to Multiple Lucrative Instagram Deals

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Lizzo Shares Twerking Video on Labor Day Amid Former Dancers' Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Go Public With Their Romance at Beyonce's L.A. Concert