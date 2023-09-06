 

Brian May Fears AI Will Cause 'Evil'

The Queen musician thinks artificial intelligence will 'completely' change the whole music industry and leads to global disaster if it's involved in politics.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Brian May feels "apprehensive" about the rise of AI. The 76-year-old rock star, who is famous as part of Queen, thinks that by 2024, the entire structure of the industry will be "completely different" as artificial intelligence could mean that this year is the last one that the music scene will be "dominated" by human beings.

"I think by this time next year the landscape will be completely different. We won't know which way is up. We won't know what's been created by Al and what's been created by humans," he said as quoted by The Daily Star's Wired column.

"Everything is going to get very blurred and very confusing, and I think we might look back on 2023 as the last year when humans really dominated the music scene. I really think it could be that serious, and that doesn't fill me with joy. It makes me feel apprehensive."

The "Don't Stop Me Now" hitmaker went on to add that there is an "incredibly huge potential" for AI to do "evil" within the world and thinks it could ultimately lead to global domination and death if it becomes involved in the real of politics. He said, "The potential for Al to cause evil is, obviously, incredibly huge - not just in music but people can die if Al gets involved in politics and world domination for various nations."

Brian previously predicted that AI could be one of a number of things that could bring "an end" to human civilization. He told the Metro newspaper, "Perhaps the end of our civilization will be brought about by a nuclear bomb, hunger, pollution, by a loss of habitat, AI, a pandemic. Maybe an asteroid strike, or a cataclysmic eruption of Earth's magma."

