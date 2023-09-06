'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

Netflix TV

The Netflix series has shared a picture of King Charles and Camilla's order of service from their 2005 wedding, sparking chatters that the royal event could be the show finale.

Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Crown" is seemingly set to end with King Charles' second wedding. Netflix's hit royal drama will wrap up later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service and bosses have now strongly hinted the show will close with King Charles' marriage to Queen Camilla by sharing a picture of the couple's order of service from their 2005 nuptials.

"After six seasons, seven years and three casts, 'The Crown' comes to an end later this year. We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season," a statement added alongside the snap - posted on Netflix UK's Instagram account.

The order of service lists the couple under their previous titles as Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It was the second trip down the aisle for both of them with Charles previously being married to the late Diana, Princess of Wales and Camilla being divorced from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

King Charles is played by Dominic West in the final series while Camilla will be portrayed by Olivia Williams. The sixth season is also set to feature Princes William and Harry as adults and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge for the first time. Ed McVey and Meg Bellam play William and Catherine in episodes retelling the early days of the couple's romance while they were at university together.

A previous description released by Netflix revealed "The Crown" will portray William as "determined to lead as normal a life as possible while he still can," adding, "Also beginning life as a University student is Kate Middleton from Berkshire. As the pair meet for the first time on campus, a new romance, and a new future for 'The Crown' begins."

Harry is played by Luther Ford, but the show looks likely to end before the royal strikes up a romance with Meghan Markle, who became the Duchess of Sussex following their 2018 wedding.

Series six is slated to debut in late 2023 with November tipped as a likely date for the show's launch.

You can share this post!