 

Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch

Denzel Washington Nearly Walked Away From 'The Magnificent Seven' Pitch
Columbia Pictures
Movie

Director Antoine Fuqua talks about the moment he pitched his 2016 movie to the 'Training Day' star and reveals the actor almost turned down the project.

  • Sep 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Denzel Washington almost rejected "The Magnificent Seven". Director Antoine Fuqua - who has teamed up with the 68-year-old actor on "The Equalizer" trilogy after first teaming up on 2001's "Training Day" - admitted selling his collaborator on the 2016 reboot wasn't an easy task.

He remembered opening his pitch with, "So, the sun is coming up. This man on this black horse comes…," when speaking at Collider's IMAX screening event for "The Equalizer 3".

Fuqua recalled, "[Washington] goes, 'Wait, what?' I said, 'A man on his horse,' and Denzel's like, 'I'm not gonna get on a horse.' [Laughs] I said, 'No, no, let me finish! Magnificent Seven…' And he just sat back and listened to me, let me get out my pitch."

  Editors' Pick

The filmmaker was convinced Washington would "walk away at any moment," but thankfully he was willing to hear what Fuqua was planning. He added, "Like halfway through my pitch, I'm thinking, 'Denzel is gonna get up and walk away at any moment.' He's gonna be like, 'No, I'm not getting on the damn horse playing a cowboy,' but he listened. He listened for a while. That took a while to get him to say yes to Magnificent Seven."

The pair have worked together for the latest instalment in the "Equalizer" franchise, but he insisted he isn't planning a third film in the series. He said, "It's a nice send-off that he's found a place. Because the first one is about finding purpose. He was trying to find a purpose, and he found it."

"The second one is about dealing with the past - his wife dying, Susan getting murdered, his friends betraying him - and he had to deal with his past. This one is about finding a place in life that you feel could be home and some peace. Where do you go from that? A prequel?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

'The Crown' Hints at Show Finale

Joe Jonas to Make Separation Legal From Sophie Turner by Filing For Divorce
Latest News
Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets
  • Sep 06, 2023

Matty Healy and Influencer Gabbriette Bechtel Pack on PDA on NYC Streets

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years
  • Sep 06, 2023

B.G. Picked Up by Birdman as He's Released From Jail After 11 Years

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce
  • Sep 06, 2023

Sam Asghari Unfollows Britney Spears on Instagram After Filing for Divorce

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023
  • Sep 06, 2023

Florence Pugh Opts for Risque Look at Elle U.K. Style Awards 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her
  • Sep 06, 2023

Chrisean Rock Shares 1st Look at Newborn Son, Responds to Blueface's Excuse for Ignoring Her

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends
  • Sep 06, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Make Out at Beyonce's Concert That Travis Scott Also Attends

Most Read
New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin
Movie

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Box Office: 'Equalizer 3' Surpasses Expectations on Labor Day Weekend

Box Office: 'Equalizer 3' Surpasses Expectations on Labor Day Weekend

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

'The Equalizer 3' Reveals the Challenges of Filming on Naples Streets

'The Equalizer 3' Reveals the Challenges of Filming on Naples Streets

'Deadpool 3' May Feature More Wade Wilson Variants

'Deadpool 3' May Feature More Wade Wilson Variants

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

'Ferrari' Producer Dismisses 'Cultural Appropriation' Claim, Defends Adam Driver Casting

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'

Woody Allen Unsure If He Will Make Another Movie After 'Coup de Chance'