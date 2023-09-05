 

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Movie

Rumor has it that an early idea for the 'Captain Marvel' sequel includes an A-list actor playing a fan-favorite hero from the comics, but it was never filmed.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - "The Marvels" could have featured an A-list cameo. If a new report is to be trusted, the upcoming Marvel film almost brought in a top Hollywood actor to play a fan-favorite hero from the comics, with George Clooney allegedly being considered for the part.

According to a tweet on MyTimeToShineHello's X account, the "Ocean's Eleven" star and "Sin City" actor Clive Owen were both on Kevin Feige's radar before the idea was dropped. The report didn't mention the name of the character that could have made a cameo in the upcoming film, but the speculation said that it could be Nova.

"The original plan for The Marvels was to cast a well known name (they were looking at Clive Owen and George Clooney) to play a big Marvel hero from the comics who we think will have a big role in the movie but then dies at the end of the first act," read the tweet, before noting, "That was scrapped."

While the A-list cameo didn't make the cut, "The Marvels" has been rumored to feature a connection with "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings". A trailer released in July seemed to hint at this cameo.

  Editors' Pick

In the trailer, Kree warrior Dar-Benn (played by Zawe Ashton) is wielding a bangle that is idential to the one worn by Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Kamala's bangle itself seems to be connected to the world of Shang Chi in some way, shape, or form as hinted in episode 3 of "Ms. Marvel" series.

With Dar-Benn sporting the same type of bangle, this could mean the criminal organization at the center of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" will somehow play into "The Marvels".

In "The Marvels", Brie Larson reprises her role as Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris returns as Monica Rambeau from "WandaVision". Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, with Park Seo-joon starring as Prince Yan of Aladna and Gary Lewis being cast in undisclosed role.

Nia DaCosta directs the movie, with the script she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells. It was recently unveiled that the film will likely clock in at just over 90 minutes after the complaints surrounding the 2-hour runtimes of movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". The movie is due out in U.S. theaters on November 10.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors
Related Posts
First 'The Marvels' Full Trailer Reveals the Villain's Sinister Agenda

First 'The Marvels' Full Trailer Reveals the Villain's Sinister Agenda

Zawe Ashton Reveals 'Some Very Good' Advice From Tom Hiddleston Before Filming 'The Marvels'

Zawe Ashton Reveals 'Some Very Good' Advice From Tom Hiddleston Before Filming 'The Marvels'

First 'The Marvels' Teaser Trailer Shows Chaotic Connection of Three Superheroes

First 'The Marvels' Teaser Trailer Shows Chaotic Connection of Three Superheroes

'The Marvels' Gets Pushed Back

'The Marvels' Gets Pushed Back

Latest News
George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'
  • Sep 05, 2023

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival
  • Sep 05, 2023

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert
  • Sep 05, 2023

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

Most Read
Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes
Movie

Emma Stone Not Ashamed of Her Nudity When Filming 'Poor Things' Racy Scenes

'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

'Napoleon' to Focus on 'Strange' Mentality of the Late French Emperor

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

'Barbie' Beats 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to Become Highest-Grossing Movie of 2023

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

New 'The Batman 2' Rumor Reveals Surprising Take on Robin

Box Office: 'Equalizer 3' Surpasses Expectations on Labor Day Weekend

Box Office: 'Equalizer 3' Surpasses Expectations on Labor Day Weekend

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Jake Gyllenhaal Says Being Directed by Sister Maggie Would Bring Out His Vulnerability

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

Amanda Seyfried Doesn't Feel 'It's Right' to Promote 'Seven Veils' Despite a Waiver

'The Equalizer 3' Reveals the Challenges of Filming on Naples Streets

'The Equalizer 3' Reveals the Challenges of Filming on Naples Streets

'Golda' Was Originally 'Massive War Movie'

'Golda' Was Originally 'Massive War Movie'