 

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

During her residency show in Las Vegas, the 'Make You Feel My Love' songstress hilariously reveals to her packed audience that she bought her 'disco ball' outfit last minute on Amazon.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Adele poked fun at her last-minute outfit for Beyonce Knowles concert. After the "Break My Soul" hitmaker requested her devotees to wear their best silver outfits for some dates of her "Renaissance Tour" shows, the "Make You Feel My Love" songstress hilariously spilled her "disco ball" look to her fans.

During her residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 2, the 35-year-old singer talked about her ensemble for Queen Bey's birthday gig. In a video from the concert which was uploaded via TikTok by a fan, she could be heard saying, "I'm gonna go see Beyonce on Monday, I'm very excited."

"You know I like to get dressed up every weekend and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, I'm not going in silver," Adele went on to state. On the reason why, she pointed out, "Like I love my girl but I ain't wearing silver. I don't even own silver alright? So I'm just gonna wear a black tracksuit or sweatsuit."

The "Chasing Pavements" songstress further revealed that she changed her mind a few days ago. "Well I was awake until 3 A.M. the other night on Amazon buying glitterball clothes," she admitted and bursted into laughter. "She asked everyone to dress up so I'm gonna look really cheap in like a disco ball," she joked. "It's all from Amazon and it's arriving over the weekend while I'm here so God knows what I'm gonna look like!"

During the show, Adele also shared that one of her concertgoers inspired her to decide that she will wear a shimmering silver outfit. She recalled gushing over her fan, "I said I didn't like it [but] I absolutely love it [on you]." She continued, "I do like that [you're wearing] though, the arms are great!"

Adele's hilarious revelation about her ensemble for Beyonce's show came a few days after Queen Bey announced that she had a request for her fans to wear a specific dress code to several dates of her shows. On August 22, Beyonce, who turns 42 on September 4, declared in an Instagram post, "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month."

Beyonce continued, "My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!" She teased, "We'll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everyone is mirroring each other's joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome."

