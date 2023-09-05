 

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty and her 41-year-old model boyfriend have reportedly 'drifted apart' after having 'not been spending much time together this summer.'

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alessandra Ambrosio's summer may have been colder than any other women in relationships. The Brazilian model has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Richard Lee after dating for two years.

According to Daily Mail, the 42-year-old beauty and her model beau are on a break now. On what caused the pair to have drifted apart, a source told the U.K. news outlet, "They have not been spending much time together this summer."

"She has been with pals and kids, and he has been working so they have drifted apart and have not been dating for a while," the source explained. "She has always been really fond of him so maybe they will work it out, but who knows?" the so-called insider went on noting.

The source additionally speculated that there's little chance for Alessandra and Richard to rekindle their romance, claiming, "They have been apart for months now, so it's not likely."

  Editors' Pick

Neither Alessandra nor Richard has addressed the split rumor. The last time they were photographed together was in mid-June in Santa Monica, California, where they were on the beach together playing volleyball.

She last posted her boyfriend on Instagram in January when they were in Utah. She also last appeared on his Instagram page in the same month when they were on vacation at the Montage Deer Valley ski resort in Park City with her family.

Seemingly hinting at their breakup, Richard did not join the former Victoria's Secret Angel in Ibiza this summer. He also skipped the 15th birthday party of her daughter Anja in August.

Alessandra and Richard began dating in January 2021 following her split from Nicol Oddi, whom she dated from 2018 until 2020. She shares two children, Anja and Noah, with her ex Jamie Mazur. She and the American businessman split in 2018 after 10 years together.

You can share this post!

You might also like

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert
Related Posts
Alessandra Ambrosio Cozying Up to PR Firm CEO on Mexican Getaway With Her Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio Cozying Up to PR Firm CEO on Mexican Getaway With Her Kids

Alessandra Ambrosio Gets New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Alessandra Ambrosio Gets New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds

Topless Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up the Sun in New Instagram Photos

Topless Alessandra Ambrosio Soaks Up the Sun in New Instagram Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio Spotted Kissing and Hugging New Beau 5 Months After Split From Longtime Partner

Alessandra Ambrosio Spotted Kissing and Hugging New Beau 5 Months After Split From Longtime Partner

Latest News
George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'
  • Sep 05, 2023

George Clooney Reportedly Wanted for Scrapped Cameo in 'The Marvels'

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors
  • Sep 05, 2023

Joe Jonas Posts New Picture Showing His Wedding Ring Amid Sophie Turner Split Rumors

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal
  • Sep 05, 2023

'Big Brother 25' Contestant Jared Explains His R-Word 'Slip Up,' Fans Call for His Removal

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival
  • Sep 05, 2023

Emma Corrin Goes Daring With New Hair and Quirky Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert
  • Sep 05, 2023

Adele Pokes Fun at Her 'Disco Ball' Outfit for Beyonce Concert

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary

Gloria Estefan Pays Glowing Tribute to Husband on 45th Wedding Anniversary