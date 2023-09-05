Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 42-year-old Brazilian beauty and her 41-year-old model boyfriend have reportedly 'drifted apart' after having 'not been spending much time together this summer.'

Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alessandra Ambrosio's summer may have been colder than any other women in relationships. The Brazilian model has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend Richard Lee after dating for two years.

According to Daily Mail, the 42-year-old beauty and her model beau are on a break now. On what caused the pair to have drifted apart, a source told the U.K. news outlet, "They have not been spending much time together this summer."

"She has been with pals and kids, and he has been working so they have drifted apart and have not been dating for a while," the source explained. "She has always been really fond of him so maybe they will work it out, but who knows?" the so-called insider went on noting.

The source additionally speculated that there's little chance for Alessandra and Richard to rekindle their romance, claiming, "They have been apart for months now, so it's not likely."

Neither Alessandra nor Richard has addressed the split rumor. The last time they were photographed together was in mid-June in Santa Monica, California, where they were on the beach together playing volleyball.

She last posted her boyfriend on Instagram in January when they were in Utah. She also last appeared on his Instagram page in the same month when they were on vacation at the Montage Deer Valley ski resort in Park City with her family.

Seemingly hinting at their breakup, Richard did not join the former Victoria's Secret Angel in Ibiza this summer. He also skipped the 15th birthday party of her daughter Anja in August.

Alessandra and Richard began dating in January 2021 following her split from Nicol Oddi, whom she dated from 2018 until 2020. She shares two children, Anja and Noah, with her ex Jamie Mazur. She and the American businessman split in 2018 after 10 years together.

