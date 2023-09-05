 

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

A TikTok user slams the former the daytime talk show queen for allegedly hiring a private firefighting team to prevent the blazes from damaging her 2,000-acre property.

  • Sep 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey's recent effort to help victims of Maui wildfire couldn't save her from accusation of being selfish. The former daytime talk show host now faces allegations that she hired firefighters to protect her massive property during the disaster in Hawaii.

In a TikTok video which has been reposted on X a.k.a. Twitter, one woman claimed that the media mogul hired the team before the fires even started to stave off the flames from damaging her 2,000-plus acres of land. The woman said that "instead of taking some of that land and housing even a small portion of those displaced people, you hired a private security team to keep them off your land."

The user also took issue with the recent fund created by Oprah and fellow celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to help victims of the wildfire. "You're so concerned about Maui that instead of taking what would amount to a year's salary for you and four or five of your billionaire friends, which could be used to rebuild the entire place in a matter of months, you're jumping on social media and asking the American public, most of whom can't afford to pay their rent right now to do it for you," the woman pointed out.

The video went on to take aim at "shady real estate deals" that are targeting displaced residents. The woman alleged that those same deals helped the 69-year-old actress purchase her massive plot of land for "pennies on the dollar of what it was actually worth."

  Editors' Pick

"You're so concerned about Maui that it's more important that you get social media points than that you help," she added, seemingly referencing Oprah's visit to a shelter where the displaced residents sought refuge after losing their homes.

Oprah and Dwayne announced People's Fund of Maui on August 31, with an initial $10 million donation from both of them. According to the official website, it was made to provide "direct financial assistance to Maui community members experiencing devastating losses from the fires in Lahaina and Kula. Adults (+18) who lost their primary residence in the recent fires are eligible to receive $1,200 per month."

Instead of receiving praises, some social media users blasted the two stars for soliciting donation from others. "They could of just give them the money, the donation will be to raise money for a corrupt cause thinly veiled as a good one," one critic said.

Another pointed out, "If you two don't take your Hollywood elite behinds to your other Hollywood elite friends and politician buddies that got millions like you do...and help out Maui, you are out your damn mind."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain
Related Posts
Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne Johnson Donate $10M to Maui Wildfire Victims

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

Oprah Winfrey Sings Beyonce Praises Over Her 'Renaissance' Tour

Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance
  • Sep 05, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio and Richard Lee 'Not Likely' to Get Back Together After Ending 2-Year Romance

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain
  • Sep 05, 2023

New 'Loki' Season 2 Trailer Gives Better Look at Thor Villain

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire
  • Sep 05, 2023

Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction
  • Sep 05, 2023

Lili Reinhart and Sydney Sweeney Slam Beef Rumors After Awkward Red Carpet Interaction

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day
  • Sep 05, 2023

Shakira Takes Her Kids to Jet Ski Outing on Labor Day

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby
  • Sep 05, 2023

Blueface Dragged for Refusing to Acknowledge Chrisean Rock's Newborn Baby

Most Read
Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride
Celebrity

Britney Spears Ditches Her Top on a Horse Ride

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Chrisean Rock Reveals Name of Her Baby Boy With Blueface After Giving Birth on Live Stream

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Kristin Chenoweth Marries Josh Bryant at Pink Ceremony in Texas - See Their Wedding Pics!

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

Zendaya Treats Fans to New Sultry Pictures After Her 27th Birthday

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

'My Fault' Actor Gabriel Guevara Arrested at Venice Film Festival Over Sexual Assault

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Fired 'LHH' Star Erica Mena Allegedly Lied to Police About Being Pregnant During Bar Fight Arrest

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Rita Ora Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Figure at AmFAR Gala in Venice

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Banned From Boarding Venice Boat Over Alleged Lewd Act