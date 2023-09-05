Oprah Winfrey Accused of Hiring Firefighters to Protect Her Property Amid Maui Wildfire

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

A TikTok user slams the former the daytime talk show queen for allegedly hiring a private firefighting team to prevent the blazes from damaging her 2,000-acre property.

AceShowbiz - Oprah Winfrey's recent effort to help victims of Maui wildfire couldn't save her from accusation of being selfish. The former daytime talk show host now faces allegations that she hired firefighters to protect her massive property during the disaster in Hawaii.

In a TikTok video which has been reposted on X a.k.a. Twitter, one woman claimed that the media mogul hired the team before the fires even started to stave off the flames from damaging her 2,000-plus acres of land. The woman said that "instead of taking some of that land and housing even a small portion of those displaced people, you hired a private security team to keep them off your land."

The user also took issue with the recent fund created by Oprah and fellow celebrity Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to help victims of the wildfire. "You're so concerned about Maui that instead of taking what would amount to a year's salary for you and four or five of your billionaire friends, which could be used to rebuild the entire place in a matter of months, you're jumping on social media and asking the American public, most of whom can't afford to pay their rent right now to do it for you," the woman pointed out.

The video went on to take aim at "shady real estate deals" that are targeting displaced residents. The woman alleged that those same deals helped the 69-year-old actress purchase her massive plot of land for "pennies on the dollar of what it was actually worth."

"You're so concerned about Maui that it's more important that you get social media points than that you help," she added, seemingly referencing Oprah's visit to a shelter where the displaced residents sought refuge after losing their homes.

Oprah and Dwayne announced People's Fund of Maui on August 31, with an initial $10 million donation from both of them. According to the official website, it was made to provide "direct financial assistance to Maui community members experiencing devastating losses from the fires in Lahaina and Kula. Adults (+18) who lost their primary residence in the recent fires are eligible to receive $1,200 per month."

Instead of receiving praises, some social media users blasted the two stars for soliciting donation from others. "They could of just give them the money, the donation will be to raise money for a corrupt cause thinly veiled as a good one," one critic said.

Another pointed out, "If you two don't take your Hollywood elite behinds to your other Hollywood elite friends and politician buddies that got millions like you do...and help out Maui, you are out your damn mind."

