Cardi B Ignites New Music Speculation After Teasing Big Announcement

'Cardi Is Back' is trending on Twitter a.k.a. X as fans believe that new music from the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee is coming soon after she teases that she has big news to share.

Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is expected to be making an announcement pertaining to her music comeback soon. The Bronx femcee has ignited speculation that new music from her is coming soon after teasing a big announcement on social media.

On Sunday, September 3, the Grammy winner took to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) that she has big news to share on Monday, September 4. In a video she posted over the weekend, she walked to the camera before saying, "I got an announcement to make tomorrow." She ended it by blowing a kiss to the camera and saying, "Bye."

The 30-year-old showed off her hourglass figure as she wore a white one-piece swimsuit, putting her massive thigh tattoo on display. She also rocked a long red wig that was styled in big curls as well as a bunch of silver bracelets.

"Cardi Is Back" is soon trending on X as social media users believe that she is about to make announcement regarding her new music. "CARDI is back tho, finally yall been asking,i think its here, lets see what y'all can do," one excited fan reacted. Another exclaimed, "And we are so ready!!!!! Cardi is Back y'all! The moment you have been waiting for."

Cardi teased a new announcement after she spoke with Vogue Mexico about her next musical moves. "I'm not going to release any more collaborations, I'm going to put out my next solo single," she shared. "Right now I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up. So stay tuned because it's coming out very soon. I also have plans in the world of cinema. In fact, I have plans to do everything I can: fashion, branding, I want to do it all, honey."

Cardi last released a collaboration with her husband Offset, "Jealousy", on July 28. She also had a big hit with "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion which was released in 2020.

