Beyonce Slammed for Cutting Monitors at SoFi Show, Compared to Taylor Swift
The RnB singer is dragged online as fans notice a big difference between her 'Renaissance' Tour show at SoFi Stadium and Taylor's 'Eras Tour', which took place at the same venue a few weeks ago.

  • Sep 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Comparison between Beyonce Knowles' and Taylor Swift's tours has yet to end. Beyonce was dragged online as fans noticed a big difference between the R&B singer's "Renaissance" Tour show at SoFi Stadium and Taylor's "Eras Tour", which took place at the same venue a few weeks ago.

Concertgoers who went to both for the big musicians' shows could not help but compare the shows due to a striking difference regarding its monitor system. For her second show, Beyonce appeared to have cut a few corners in the display, while Taylor had them all on, allowing Swifties to see the stage via the monitors from their nosebleed seats.

They were referring to the 360-degree circular video board at SoFi Stadium. The display hung in the middle of the facility and featured massive LED screens all around it inside and out.

After a video of Beyonce's show hit the web, people started pointing out Taylor had that circular videoboard on the entire time and that each screen was turned on as well. The "Lemonade" singer, meanwhile, only had one monitor on the video board on while the rest of them were turned off. That meant fans who sat further out could only see the performance on just a couple of giant monitors on Beyonce's main stage.

Fans had mixed reactions to the comparison. "I agree the screen should have been on!!" one commenter wrote. "not beyonce being cheap she said you get what you paid for f**k all that 'no bad seats' mess your obstructed view seat will be obstructed," another wrote. "Yeah, disappointed she chose not to have that on. Taylor had it on for all 6 shows. Maybe Bey will turn it on for her Bday so no bad seats," one other noted.

Some others, meanwhile, defended Queen Bey. "Beyonce is right in your face why do you wanna see a screen," a fan said. "the stage is right there what are you complaining for?" someone else added. Another pointed out, "I just saw a video with someone who had listening only seats aka the nose bleeds and they could still see the screen and stage."

