Dua Lipa Finds Online Dating 'Unsexy'

The 'Dance the Night' singer hates the element of 'uncertainty' when looking for love on dating apps although she acknowledges that it works for some people.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is not too keen on online dating. The "Dance the Night" hitmaker explains that while dating apps can "sometimes work" in terms of helping others find a partner, she finds the whole concept of them "unsexy" because of the element of "uncertainty" that comes along with them.

She said, "I've got so many friends on dating apps and sometimes it works. But the idea of meeting in the community, through friends, starting conversations, and doing things that don't feel so clinical is probably the best way to go about it."

"The erasing of - uncertainty feels a little bit unsexy. There is something about the unknown that is exciting - going with the flow. You want to know you are heading in the right direction and then you can leave the rest to life taking its course."

Dua also wants to "normalise" the topic of sex. The 28-year-old pop star is currently dating French music video director Romain Gavras and believes that speaking openly about intimacy with a partner is the way to eradicate the "guilt" that can often surround it.

"Not talking about sex with the person you are having sex with is a weird anomaly for me. I think it's important to normalise the conversation around sex and make it a topic that we can speak about more freely, so we can let go of the guilt and the shame that ¬surrounds it," she said as quoted by The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Dua additionally believes that commitment takes "strength and maturity" as she claimed that these days most people seek "all happiness" in one person. She added, "It demands strength and maturity."

"Before, people used to get lots of different things from different people within their community. Now people base all their happiness on one person. We want to find the one who fulfils everything - our romantic needs, our sexual needs, our need for a best friend. "

