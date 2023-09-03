 

George Clooney and Wife Amal 'Try to Do Life the European Way'

Cover Images/Abby Grant
The 'Money Monster' actor and his spouse Amal Clooney are cutting back their workload this summer in order to take turn with spending time with their children.

  Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - George Clooney and Amal Clooney have shared "a real partnership" as parents to their six-year-old twins. The 62-year-old actor and Amal, 45, have twins Ella and Alexander together, and an insider has revealed that they share their parental responsibilities, explaining that they are "taking turns with taking the kids to activities."

The human rights lawyer has made a concerted effort to spend quality time with her family as the family have spent the summer at Lake Como in Italy. "Amal has a big home office and is working on cases this summer, but both her and George really try to do life the European way and take August off from work," the source told Us Weekly.

The twins are "loving their summer" in Italy with George and Amal. The insider added, "They take boat rides, do water spots, have a small group of friends in the area their age they have play dates with."

George previously admitted to loving the challenge of fatherhood. The Hollywood star even confessed to being "surprised" by his own happiness. George - who has been married to Amal since 2014 - told the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."

On the other hand, George admitted in 2021 that he was already struggling to keep pace with his kids. He said, "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it. I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we're doing our lives."

