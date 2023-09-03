 

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry
USA Network
TV

TV boss Aaron Korsh reveals the British royal family tried to interfere with the script after Meghan Markle entered a romantic relationship with Prince Harry.

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - The creator of "Suits" reveals the British royal family weighed in on the show's storylines after cast member Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry.

Initially ecstatic when he found out about his leading lady's real-life love interest, Aaron Korsh - who created and executive produced the hit legal drama - soon found it "irritating" when representatives of Harry's family started asking for script changes - including having the word "poppycock" - slang for nonsense - removed from Meghan's dialogue.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was as excited in some ways as everybody else ... I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We're dating a prince!' ..."

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book [his autobiography 'Spare'], because I heard people talking about it - [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

  Editors' Pick

Korsh added, "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I'll just say what the line was. My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, 'poppycock' ..."

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Meghan's character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word."

"They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.' So, we had to change it to 'bulls***' instead of 'poppycock' and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."

He went on to insist he could understand the reasoning behind the change, adding, "I'm pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn't want somebody doing that to her either."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
Related Posts
'Suits' EP Discusses Possible Revival After Breaking Netflix Streaming Record

'Suits' EP Discusses Possible Revival After Breaking Netflix Streaming Record

Prince Harry Wishes He Didn't Watch Wife Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes in 'Suits'

Prince Harry Wishes He Didn't Watch Wife Meghan Markle's Sex Scenes in 'Suits'

Patrick J. Adams Gives Away Never-Before-Seen Photos of Meghan Markle on 'Suits'

Patrick J. Adams Gives Away Never-Before-Seen Photos of Meghan Markle on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle's Royal Status Gets Cheeky Tribute in New 'Suits' Episode

Meghan Markle's Royal Status Gets Cheeky Tribute in New 'Suits' Episode

Latest News
Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency
  • Sep 03, 2023

Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler in the Dark About His Family Emergency

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry
  • Sep 03, 2023

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'
  • Sep 03, 2023

Donald Trump Dubbed 'Fake Republican', Compared to 'Axe Murderer'

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele
  • Sep 03, 2023

Noel Gallagher Dishes on What Started His Feud With Adele

Meg Ryan's Children Mortified by Her 'Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene
  • Sep 03, 2023

Meg Ryan's Children Mortified by Her 'Harry Met Sally' Orgasm Scene

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Likens Preparing for Beauty Pageant to Training for Olympics
  • Sep 03, 2023

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Likens Preparing for Beauty Pageant to Training for Olympics

Most Read
Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'
TV

Beyonce's Alleged 'Renaissance' Visual Album 'Remains in Limbo'

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute

Kevin Costner Reveals Plan to Sue 'Yellowstone' Due to Pay Dispute

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Will Power of Invincibility Save One Houseguest From Eviction?

'Big Brother 25' Recap: Will Power of Invincibility Save One Houseguest From Eviction?

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Offered to Pay Late-Night Staffers Amid Strikes, Says Jimmy Kimmel

'Suits' Spin-Off 'Pearson' Lands on Peacock After Original Show's Netflix Success

'Suits' Spin-Off 'Pearson' Lands on Peacock After Original Show's Netflix Success

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry