'Suits' Creator Annoyed With Royal Family for Meddling With the Show After Meghan Began Dating Harry

TV boss Aaron Korsh reveals the British royal family tried to interfere with the script after Meghan Markle entered a romantic relationship with Prince Harry.

Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - The creator of "Suits" reveals the British royal family weighed in on the show's storylines after cast member Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex started dating Prince Harry.

Initially ecstatic when he found out about his leading lady's real-life love interest, Aaron Korsh - who created and executive produced the hit legal drama - soon found it "irritating" when representatives of Harry's family started asking for script changes - including having the word "poppycock" - slang for nonsense - removed from Meghan's dialogue.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was as excited in some ways as everybody else ... I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We're dating a prince!' ..."

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book [his autobiography 'Spare'], because I heard people talking about it - [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff. Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn't do, and it was a little irritating."

Korsh added, "I remember one was a particular line of dialogue and, look, I'll just say what the line was. My wife's family, when they have a topic to discuss that might be sensitive, they use the word, 'poppycock' ..."

"So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Meghan's character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, 'My family would say poppycock.' And the royal family did not want her saying the word."

"They didn't want to put the word 'poppycock' in her mouth. I presume because they didn't want people cutting things together of her saying 'cock.' So, we had to change it to 'bulls***' instead of 'poppycock' and I did not like it because I'd told my in-laws that [poppycock] was going to be in the show."

He went on to insist he could understand the reasoning behind the change, adding, "I'm pretty sure it got explained to me that it was about that [splicing potential], I had some sympathy because I wouldn't want somebody doing that to her either."

