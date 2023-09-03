 

'How I Met Your Father' Ditched by Hulu After Two Seasons

The 'How I Met Your Mother' spin-off unfortunately will not return for a third installment after the show fronted by Hilary Duff is axed by streaming giant Hulu following its second outing.

  • Sep 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - "How I Met Your Father" has been scrapped after two seasons. The TV sitcom - which is a spin-off of "How I Met Your Mother", the hit CBS show - won't come back for a third season on Hulu, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Starring the likes of Hilary Duff, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall, the show first aired in January 2022 and it actually performed relatively well from a TV ratings point of view.

However, "How I Met Your Father" received a mixed reception from critics and Hulu has already taken to the decision to cancel the show after just two seasons.

Hilary, 35, played Sophie Tompkins - a hopelessly romantic photographer - on the show, and the actress was initially very confident that it would become a huge success. She told Harper's Bazaar magazine, "It's kind of weird to toot your own horn before the show has aired and we realise whether anyone's going to watch it or not."

"But, really, the feeling of the table read being over and the amount of laughter and the amount of intensity that everyone would feel - we were just like, 'Oh, that works. Yeah, yeah, yeah. All of this works.' "

Hilary also felt that she could relate to her on-screen character. She said, "I just felt like I understood Sophie. I loved how effervescent she was and how she could put a positive spin on anything."

"Things aren't really falling into place the way that she wishes they were, but she just keeps trying and trying and trying, and it sucks to keep trying and it's hard - and people don't, you know? She's kind of like this breath of fresh air where she does keep trying and she believes in herself … kind of."

