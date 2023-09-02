Travis Barker Visits Prayer Room Amid 'Urgent' Family Issue After Leaving Blink-182's Tour

Instagram Celebrity

The Blink-182 drummer has decided to pull out of his band's ongoing world tour to return to his home in California in order to deal with an 'urgent family matter.'

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker has quit Blink-182's world tour to deal with an "urgent family matter." The 47-year-old drummer has abandoned Europe to return home to California, but the band have so far remained tight-lipped about the precise reason for his abrupt exit.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available," they said on Instagram Story.

Travis hasn't made any public comment about his decision to return home. However, he has posted several Instagram Stories from inside a prayer room.

Travis Barker shares a picture inside a prayer room

Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian have been preparing for the arrival of their first child over recent months. The loved-up couple announced their pregnancy to the world in June, when Kourtney attended a Blink-182 concert and was seen holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."

The celebrity duo - who tied the knot in 2022 - also staged a gender reveal for family and friends. In a clip posted on Instagram, Kourtney sat on Travis' lap as he sat behind his drum kit. Travis could be seen saying to Kourtney, "Tell when you're ready. Is our pyro guy ready?"

Kourtney - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick - then smiled and said, "I don't know what's happening." The musician gave a drumroll and as he slammed the cymbals while he and his wife shared a kiss, blue confetti rained down on them and a mass of blue streamers fell from the sky. Guests could be heard shouting, "I knew it!"

