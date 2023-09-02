 

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'

Boosie Badazz's Daughter Torianna Calls Him a 'Sperm Donor' Amid Feud: 'Not Even My Daddy'
AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz's (Lil Boosie) daughter refused to acknowledge him as her father amid their feud. When launching into a public rant against the "Wipe Me Down" rapper, Torianna Hatch described him as a "sperm donor" instead of her daddy.

"I ain't no yes man to nobody and that's what y'all expect me to do be a yes man to that n****a because he my daddy?" she argued. "Well, not even my daddy because he my sperm donor."

Tori also declared that she wished Boosie was still on the death penalty in his murder case. "Should've stayed on there. That's how I'm feeling and I don't take it back," she fumed.

Tori continued to blatantly call out Boosie for being an informant, claiming that he is in cahoots with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "You a rat. Who calls the people, BRPD - ohh, y'all love BRPR in BR. That's why I'm glad I don't stay out there no more," she argued.

Tori added that Boosie's previously gotten people locked in up in the city while frequently preaching against snitching and cooperating during his interviews.

"Y'all want me to have loyalty to a n***a that don't have loyalty to me," she said. "I never said that I wanted a regular dad but I said I rather have a dad that's trappin' or something... I'm thankful but it's annoying."

