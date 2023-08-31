 

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
TV

The 55-year-old comedian recently created a new podcast, named 'Strike Force Five' podcast, alongside fellow talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel was "very intent on retiring" before the writers' strike. The late-night talk show TV host made the confession about his retirement plans on the first episode of the "Strike Force Five" podcast, which he co-hosts with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

He said on the show, "I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now, I realize, oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work." Seth subsequently added, "Kimmel, c'mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night … you have feigned retirement."

  Editors' Pick

However, Jimmy then insisted that he was 100 percent serious about his retirement plan. The 55-year-old comedian said, "I was serious - I was very, very serious."

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the five comedians announced the launch of their new podcast, which is designed to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike. A description of the podcast read, "Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out of work staffs."

Jimmy also took to social media to promote the show, revealing that he was "joining forces" with some of his late-night rivals. The TV star, who hosts "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", said on Instagram, "MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, John Oliver and I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out of work staffs. LINK IN BIO (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings
Related Posts
Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Warned All Stars Involved in Oscar Sketch Ahead of Time, but Not Malala Yousafzai

Jimmy Kimmel Warned All Stars Involved in Oscar Sketch Ahead of Time, but Not Malala Yousafzai

Jimmy Kimmel Accused of Perpetuating Stereotype With His Irish Jokes at Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Accused of Perpetuating Stereotype With His Irish Jokes at Oscars 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Turned 'Top Gun' Tribute Into Scientology Joke as He's Miffed Tom Cruise Skipped Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel Turned 'Top Gun' Tribute Into Scientology Joke as He's Miffed Tom Cruise Skipped Oscars

Latest News
Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair
  • Aug 31, 2023

Paris Jackson Defends Herself Against Criticism of Her Unshaved Armpit Hair

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'
  • Aug 31, 2023

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Fears She's on 'Dangerous Downward Spiral'

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings
  • Aug 31, 2023

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly Revealed as Jacksonville Shooter's Targets in Chilling Writings

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike
  • Aug 31, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Aug 31, 2023

Lizzo Debuts Blonde and Pink Mullet Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Erika Jayne Dating 'Younger' Man After Tom Girardi Split
  • Aug 31, 2023

Erika Jayne Dating 'Younger' Man After Tom Girardi Split

Most Read
Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
TV

Kenya Moore Allegedly Booted From 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher

Former 'Desperate Housewives' Writer Claims Staff Avoided Eye Contact With Teri Hatcher

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Sit Out 'DWTS' Season 32 Due to Family Reason

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

Jimmy Kimmel Teams Up With Fellow Late-Night Talk Show Hosts for Strike-Themed Podcast

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

'AGT' Recap: Two Golden Buzzer Winners and Others Hit the Stage for Season 18 Qualifiers 2

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Report: Mira Sorvino to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 32

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

Jesse L. Martin Returns to Solving Murders in Trailer for New NBC Procedural 'The Irrational'

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

'One Tree Hill' Creepy Boss 'Wrote Himself Into an Episode' to Hug Hilarie Burton

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur

Fans Urge 'LHH' Producer to Fire Erica Mena for Calling Spice a Racial Slur