Jimmy Kimmel Admits to Be 'Very Intent on Retiring' Prior to WGA Strike

The 55-year-old comedian recently created a new podcast, named 'Strike Force Five' podcast, alongside fellow talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel was "very intent on retiring" before the writers' strike. The late-night talk show TV host made the confession about his retirement plans on the first episode of the "Strike Force Five" podcast, which he co-hosts with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

He said on the show, "I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started. And now, I realize, oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work." Seth subsequently added, "Kimmel, c'mon, you are the Tom Brady of late night … you have feigned retirement."

However, Jimmy then insisted that he was 100 percent serious about his retirement plan. The 55-year-old comedian said, "I was serious - I was very, very serious."

Earlier this week, meanwhile, the five comedians announced the launch of their new podcast, which is designed to support out-of-work writers amid the ongoing strike. A description of the podcast read, "Have you ever wondered what it would be like to watch a football team with five quarterbacks on the field at once? Introducing Strike Force Five!, hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver. All proceeds go to support their out of work staffs."

Jimmy also took to social media to promote the show, revealing that he was "joining forces" with some of his late-night rivals. The TV star, who hosts "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", said on Instagram, "MAJOR LIFE UPDATE - for the remainder of the strike @StephenAtHome, @JimmyFallon, @SethMeyers, John Oliver and I are joining forces for a new podcast called @StrikeForceFive. Hear the first episode tomorrow 8/30. ALL proceeds (thanks to @Casamigos and @MintMobile) go to support our out of work staffs. LINK IN BIO (sic)"

