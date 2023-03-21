 

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Pregnant With Their Second Child

Cover Images/Brandi Benton
Aside from announcing the baby news, the country star teases a new single from his upcoming album, 'Gettin' Old', by writing in the comment section, 'I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y'all.'

  • Mar 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are going to welcome a new addition to their family. The "When It Rains It Pours" crooner announced on Monday, March 21 that they are currently expecting their second child together.

The 33-year-old broke the happy news by sharing a family photoshoot in the woods. He and his spouse were happily posing with their son Tex Lawrence Combs, who wore a T-shirt that read "big brother" on the back.

In the caption, Luke gushed, "Joining the 2 under 2 club!" He then revealed the gender and the due date of his unborn child, "Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

Many have since congratulated the couple. One in particular was actress Chrissy Metz, who commented, "Congratulations!" Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson then exclaimed, "YAY YAY YAY! So happy for you guys!" Fellow musician Chris Lane replied, "Congrats y'all!! Buckle up..it's wild."

Luke, meanwhile, also jumped to the comment section to tease a new single from his upcoming album, "Gettin' Old". He wrote, "I would have the audio turned on for this post if I was y'all…"

On the track, titled "Take You With Me", Luke sings, "I got a young'un of my own / he's too young to understand it / When he gets a little older watching the stage where I'm standing / he'll know it's about him when I sing I take you with me." He continues, "If it was up to me we'd do everything together / and when they're young like / that days like that don't last forever /So every chance I get, you best believe I take you with me."

Luke and Nicole, who tied the knot in Florida on August 1, 2020, welcomed son Tex in June 2022. Sharing a family portrait that showed his wife cradling the tot, he first declared, "Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn't agree more."

"Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we're back home now with family," the country star further raved. "Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

