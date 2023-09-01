 

'Lazy' Gwyneth Paltrow Mulls Over Keeping Her Gray Hair

The Goop founder tells fans via Instagram Stories that she has let her blonde locks go their natural silver as she had been 'lazy' about her beauty regime over the summer.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow is thinking of keeping her gray hair. The Goop founder, 50, told fans she had let her blonde locks go their natural silver as she had been "lazy" about her beauty regime over the summer, and asked them if they thought she should keep the new look permanently.

Mum-of-two Gwyneth made the query while answering questions from fans on her Instagram Stories. When one of her millions of followers posed the question, "Are you growing into your natural gray hair? Which is beautiful btw," Gwyneth polled her fans to see if she should "go gray" or "stay blonde." She added, "I don't know, I've just been lazy over the summer. Do you guys think I should go gray or keep my highlights?"

If Gwyneth decided to keep her natural grays, she would be joining female celebrities including Andie MacDowell, 65, who has decided not to dye her hair as she ages.

Gwyneth told British Vogue in July about maturing she is "embracing aging." She added, "As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be aging. This idea that we're supposed to be frozen in time is so weird." Hitting out at it as a "double standard," Gwyneth added, "It's handsome to go gray (as a man), but for women it's like, 'What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your aging skin?' "

Gwyneth, who turned 50 on September 27, 2022, wrote an emotional essay that she published online to celebrate the landmark in which she revealed her regrets over past mistakes. She said, "If nothing else, (my mistakes) have led me to a path of questioning. Of seeking a better version of myself. People often ask, 'If you could go back to your 21-year-old self and give her some advice…' Well, I would know my boundary and hold on to it more tightly than my life itself."

