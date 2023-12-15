 

Luke Combs Horrified to Discover Sick Fan Gets Hefty Fine for Selling Fake Merchandise

Luke Combs Horrified to Discover Sick Fan Gets Hefty Fine for Selling Fake Merchandise
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Forever After All' crooner promises to send money to an ill fan who was sued for selling unauthorized merchandise and to help raise funds to pay her medical bills.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Luke Combs has vowed to send money to a sick fan who was fined $250,000 for selling fake merchandise bearing his likeness. The 33-year-old singer felt "sick to [his] stomach" when he heard about the plight of Nicol Harness, who was unaware she had been served with a lawsuit by a company employed by the country star because it went to a spam mailbox and only found out when she was told she owed the "Fast Car" hitmaker $250,000 and all future sales from her Amazon store would go to Luke until she paid the bill.

However, Luke was horrified by what had happened to Nicole - who had only sold 18 tumblers bearing his likeness, making just $360 - when he was made aware of the lawsuit.

He said, "I woke up to use the restroom, and the first thing I saw was this. I've spent the last two hours trying to make this right … because I was completely and utterly unaware of this."

"We do have a company that goes after folks - only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars - making counterfeit T-shirts, things of that nature, running illegal businesses. And apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that, and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach."

The "Forever After All" singer said he had personally called Nicole - who was recently hospitalised due to congestive heart failure - and pledged to send her $11,000 to meet her immediate needs, double the amount currently locked in her Amazon store account, and also vowed to sell his own tumbler through his official merchandise store, with the proceeds going towards his fan's medical bills.

  Editors' Pick

He added, "She told me that she was absolutely shocked by this. I'm so apologetic. ... It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can't imagine being in her shoes. She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this."

Luke is also keen to apologise to Nicol in person. He added, "I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I can give her a hug and say sorry in person. It makes me sick for anybody to be thinking that I'm this kind of person, because I'm the farthest thing from it. Love you guys, and I'll keep you posted."

Hours later, he confirmed the tumbler was available for pre-order. Sharing a link on X, he wrote, "Tumbler pre-order is live. All proceeds from this product will be donated to Nicol Harness and her family."

The listing for the item confirmed it is unlikely to be ready to ship until February.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zachary Levy 'Stoked' to Replace Mel Gibson in 'Chicken Run' Sequel

Ryan Gosling Quits 'The Wolf Man', Christopher Abbott Is Cast as Replacement
Related Posts
Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Welcome Baby No. 2, Reveal His Name

Luke Combs Turned Down $5,000 Offer From Rich Fan Who Wanted to Meet Him at Show

Luke Combs Turned Down $5,000 Offer From Rich Fan Who Wanted to Meet Him at Show

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Pregnant With Their Second Child

Luke Combs' Wife Nicole Hocking Pregnant With Their Second Child

CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson Dominate Full Winners List

CMA Awards 2022: Luke Combs, Cody Johnson and Lainey Wilson Dominate Full Winners List

Latest News
Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere
  • Dec 15, 2023

Charlie Hunnam Hospitalized Just Hours Before 'Rebel Moon' Premiere

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift
  • Dec 15, 2023

Taylor Lautner Admits He Was Dumped by Taylor Swift

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pardison Asks People to Stop Throwing Rocks After Speaking on Megan Thee Stallion's Cheating Claims

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'
  • Dec 15, 2023

Pink Reacts to Being Called 'Old'

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations
  • Dec 15, 2023

Diddy's Reality TV Show on Hulu Scrapped Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards
  • Dec 15, 2023

Stormzy and Little Simz Dominate Nominations for 2024 MOBO Awards

Most Read
Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit
Celebrity

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Offset Seen Hanging Out With Model London Perry Shortly After Cardi B Split

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

Tom Brady Apparently Has His Eyes on Blonde Model at Party Despite Irina Shayk Reunion

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

George Clooney Makes Fun of Wife Amal's Cooking Skills

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise 'Besotted' With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Kanye West Faces Outcry for Wearing Black KKK-Style Hood at Album Listening Party

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Madonna Shares Provocative Pics From European Leg of Tour

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Photographer for Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas Card Ignores Viral Photoshop Fails

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs

Alyssa Milano's Mom Denies Shannen Doherty's Claim About Separating Star From Holly Marie Combs