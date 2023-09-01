 

Charli XCX Sets Record Straight on Why She Unfollowed Rina Sawayama on IG

Charli sparked feud rumors with Rina after she was caught unfollowing her on the photo-sharing platform, prompting fans to assume that they were beefing after Rina blasted Matty Healy at the Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

AceShowbiz - Charli XCX has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Rina Sawayama. On Wednesday, August 30, the "Boom Clap" hitmaker offered clarification about why she unfollowed her "Beg for You" collaborator on Instagram.

"Look – this all got a bit crazy – me and Rina spoke about things on the phone just now," the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter. "My unfollowing (which happened a couple of weeks ago) was over a personal disagreement between friends which we've now spoken about <3."

In a follow-up tweet, Charli promoted her and Rina's joint single. "anyways stream beg for you!" she penned.

Charli previously sparked feud rumors with Rina after she was caught unfollowing her on the photo-sharing platform. Fans assumed that they were beefing after Rina blasted Matty Healy at the Glastonbury Festival on June 24. Meanwhile, Charli's current boyfriend, George Daniel, is Matty's longtime friend and is the drummer for The 1975.

While introducing the song "STFU!", the Japanese-British ripped The 1975 frontman over his racism controversy. "I wrote this next song because I was sick and tired of microaggressions," she declared at the time. "So, tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast... he also owns my masters... I've had enough."

Ghetto Gaggers is a pornography series that is known for its misogynistic and racial content. Matty previously admitted to watching it and joked about receiving sexual pleasure from women being "brutalized."

