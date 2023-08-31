Porsha Williams Declines Lucrative Offer to Return to 'RHOA'

Instagram TV

The new report comes after it was said that Kenya Moore wouldn't be asked back for the upcoming season 16 of the Bravo reality TV series amid a major cast shakeup.

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" executive producers reportedly are trying to get Porsha Williams back for a new season of the series. However, it seemingly isn't an easy task as the former Bravolebrity is allegedly playing a "hardball."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the show's honchos have approached Porsha and given her a lucrative offer, only to get declined. "Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for a possible cast shakeup, but she's playing hardball," a source revealed. "Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined."

According to the insider, "Porsha is telling friends she wants to be the highest-paid Housewife in any franchise." It's also noted that "Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement."

Upon learning of the report, fans appeared to warn Porsha against returning to the show. "If she go back, she gone get a divorce. They gone drag that whole situation with her, Simon and Falon. Stay away Porsha," one fan wrote in an Instagram comment. One other echoed the sentiment, writing, "Protect your peace Porsha!!!!Money ain't everything!!! As much as I want to see you back on tv, I'd rather see you have a happy, healthy marriage/family."

One other, meanwhile, wanted Bravo to "bring back" NeNe Leakes instead "or permanently hiatus the show." Another suggested, "They need to get rid of Kandi."

The new report came after it was said that Kenya Moore was fired amid a major cast shakeup. "Kenya is out. She won't be asked back next season," an informant told Media Take Out recently. As for the reason, the informant elaborated, "Kenya is one of the highest paid [cast members] and she hasn't been worth it. Everything she does is too contrived, and she doesn't allow [cameras] into the most interesting areas of her life."

The source continued, "Kenya and Kandi are the highest paid, so cutting them would free up the budget to spend more on other things, like extra episodes, better trips, or just an overall better production."

Meanwhile, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield and Sanya Richards-Ross are allegedly locked for season 16. As for Kandi, the Xscape singer's future on the reality TV series is in limbo. "Kandi may return, or she may not. Maybe she'll be a friend next season. It's really about budget and about how much she's willing to bring next season," the insider explained.

