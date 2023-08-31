Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Instagram Music

Fans raise concern after a video from the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England shows a pyrotechnic appearing to shoot into the 'Lights' singer's face during her performance.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding has spoken up after she was hit by a firework while performing. Trying to relieve people's concern, the English singer/songwriter has assured that she's "ok" despite the stage mishap.

The "Love Me Like You Do" hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 23 to update her worried fans on her condition. "To those asking I am ok! Pyro didn't hit me directly in the face," she wrote, before adding, "Face is intact. Love you thank you."

Ellie Goulding spoke out after being hit by a firework on stage.

People showed concern after a video taken by an audience member at the Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, England appeared to show Ellie being hit in the face by a firework. She was performing "Miracle" last weekend and appeared to have been standing too close to the firing equipment when the blast shot out.

The 36-year-old pop star seemed to exclaim, "F**k!" as a pyrotechnic shot up in the direction of her face. She then moved away and continued with her set.

Ellie is scheduled to perform at Superbloom Festival in Germany in September. After that, she will hit the road for a number of headlining shows throughout Europe in October.

Speaking about her attempt to make eco-friendly shows, she told Rolling Stone earlier this year, "I am trying to make my tour carbon-neutral, and you know how hard that is? It's pretty hard. And really, it's encouraging venues to make that possible for us because they can't always equip us with that.

The "Anything Could Happen" songstress further explained, "The last tour I did was literally a quick two-week tour of the U.K. and we did manage to achieve it and it was plastic-free, and powered by renewables. And if I could get to a place where I don't have to fly... I detest flying."

You can share this post!